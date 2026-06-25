Key findings from the $13 million 10-year Merino Lifetime Productivity project were revealed with insights expressing how to improve the competitiveness of the Merino with other enterprises. The one-day MLP result seminar gathered a crowd of 50 including project partners, academics, breeders and industry representatives at the Burswood on Swan on June 23. Australian Wool Innovation genetics program manager Geoff Linden said the project was designed to capture lifetime data from diverse environments, genetics and Merino types. “This will lead to a greater understanding of lifetime relationships between wool, carcase, disease resistance and reproduction for the Australian Merino industry,” he said. Mr Linden said the project involved five diverse climate sites throughout Australia, including Pingelly. “Nationally, we selected 134 diverse AI sires that were joined to foundation ewes that resulted in 5500 F1 ewes that were measured throughout their life,” he said. “The trial involved 25,000 ewes per sire at their last joining, there were 23,000 joinings to assess and we collected 2.2 million data records. “We are now delivering the results — with a focus on improving genetic benchmarking technology and ongoing R&D opportunities,” he said. Mr Linden said the industry was moving to younger age assessments and the project would assist in understanding the consequences. “There is a need for good assessment protocols, and the ability to match assessment type to fit in with the right indexes and breeding indexes,” he said. “It’s about finding those curve benders.” Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association executive officer Ben Swain said the project looked at the favourable and unfavourable correlations between all the production traits. “Gaining a better understanding of these correlations was what MLP was set up to achieve because we know animals aren’t selected for a single trait, especially in Merino — this is why breeding objectives are so important,” he said. “The project reinforced that lifetime productivity depends on a very clear and balanced breeding objective. “It showed that sheep selected on one trait alone are not necessarily the most productive or profitable, rather sheep need to be selected for a balance of traits across all categories.” Mr Swain said it also highlighted that there was no one best sheep for every flock and the best sheep would be one that suited the breeder’s environment production system and profit drivers. “Setting a breeding objective is attuned to designing a sheep for the future,” he said. Project research leader Professor Daniel Brown of Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit said the project led to some key findings. “We are working with flystrike research breeding values through Sheep Genetics to develop Australian Sheep Breeding Values,” he said. “If people are willing to select for flystrike resistance, and sacrifice some gain in other traits, we can achieve this goal.” Mr Linden said the seminar found interest on the topic of genomic breeding values. “The project genomic information is massive, gained from 5700 DNA tests which will create stability in breeding values and lift accuracies,” he said. “This will provide genetic gain associated with the rapid on-farm adoption of testing and genomic data analysis.” “The genomic era will bring technology to a broad spectrum of ram breeders.” In closing, Mr Linden said MLP’s legacy was not just the valuable dataset, but that the industry has now a much stronger foundation to predict lifetime productivity earlier and more accurately across a wider range of commercially important traits. To find out more, visit sheepgenetics.org.au.