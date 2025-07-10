Sheep producers are invited to a free online webinar on July 14 to explore the latest findings from the Australian Wool Innovation’s Merino Lifetime Productivity project and its added studies. This landmark 10-year research project tracked more than 5700 ewes across five sites, generating more than 2 million data points to assess how early traits relate to lifetime performance. Hosted by AWI program manager Geoff Lindon, the webinar will reveal what the data shows about breeding for long-term productivity and profitability. Topics include the value of visual classing and breeding values, rising 2-year-old assessments, and the role of genomics, indexes, methane reduction, footrot resistance, flystrike resilience, and more. The webinar runs from 7 pm to 8:30 pm AEST on Zoom and includes a live Q&A. Registration is free but required. For details, contact Emily King on 0437 523 036.