A Kojonup-bred Poll Merino ram sold to a top of $1800 at the Merinotech (WA) Annual Open Day and 2nd Auction Ram Sale that offered science-based performance via 35 years of breeding. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock at Rob and Jenny Warburton’s Kojonup farm on October 4, offered 59 fully measured rams, resulting in 23 sold for an average price of $1017, down $57/head on last year when 35 rams sold for an average of $1074. The sale topper, Merinotech (WA) 233050, was sold to Michael Todd, who trades as M & D Todd Lagoon Partnership in Mooralla, Victoria. Mr Todd said his family had been running Merinotech rams in their self-replacing flock of 2000 ewes since 2017, when they decided to shift from traditional Merinos to dual-purpose sheep measured with Australian Sheep Breeding Values for selection purposes. “These types provide us with great value,” he said. Mr Todd’s top-pick, sired by Merinotech 010, measured in the top one per cent for Australian Sheep Breeding Value weaning rate (0.4), and also ranked in the top 5 per cent for condition score (0.5) and yearling staple strength (6.4). It also had several traits in the top 10 per cent including post weaning weight (9.6), yearling weight (11.6), yearling fat (1.6), and yearling fibre diameter in coefficient of variation (-2.2). The Victorian sheep producer was the volume buyer of the sale securing a total of five rams for an average price of $1460, all to be welcomed across the Nullarbor to their new home and productive lives. The Todds produce an 18.5 micron woolclip and also rung a 1500 Merino cross Border Leicester flock to produce first-cross breeders that are bred to Poll Dorset rams for prime lamb production. While Mr Todd placed his bids via photo link-up with Nutrien Livestock stud stock agent Mitchell Crosby, local producers who attended the Open Day forum were updated on Merinotech’s commitments of applying the best techniques in animal breeding selection to ensure continual genetic improvement. Nextgen Agri livestock breeding consultant Henry Hickson said Merinotech rams “ticked a lot of boxes” as he defined the 20 trait stringent selection criteria to work out what a best productive sheep was. Nextgen Agri managing director Mark Ferguson then discussed “balancing the Merino breeding objective” — accounting for energy requirements to value good doers. To wind-up the forum, Merinotech nucleus stud manager Amy Lockwood gave a brief history of Merinotech that has collated “a lot of data collection” to arrive at its success in producing “lots of traits in the top 20 per cent” on Merinoselect’s data base. Back on sale time, Winnejup sheep producer Rohan Chalmer secured the $1600 equal second top-priced ram, Merinotech 282, as his top-pick. Mr Chalmer said he had been putting Merinotech rams over his flock of self-replacing ewes for about five years with an aim to “do the right things for carcase” production as well as maintaining a quality woolcut. “We are in a rebuilding phase after moving from Esperance and now re-establishing in Winnejup,” he said. “I was selecting rams with high growth, eye muscle depth and fat for overall carcase production.” Qualeup sheep producer Shannon Binns found what may have been the buy of the day in lot one, securing Merinotech 657 for $1000. The ram was considered as a Merinotech stud reserve prospect with its highest catalogue MT index of 240.4. It also had a few traits in the top one per cent including weaning rate (0.5), and yearling fibre diameter in coefficient of variation (-4.0). Mr Binns said he was chasing easy-care types with an objective to run a non-mulesed flock using plain-bodied animals that carried quality wool suitable for a high-rainfall environment. He secured a total of five rams for an average price of $840 to run with his family’s self-replacing flock of 1000 breeding ewes. “I was selecting for open and white wool with stylish crimp and good temperaments,” Mr Binns said. Merinotech chairman Bill Webb said the Open Day forum attracted a crowd of 50 — “the largest since inception in 1990”. “There were a few new faces to our forum that featured ‘systems efficiency for production per head’ — looking at the whole system,” he said. MERINOTECH (WA) RAM SALE Offered: 59 Sold: 23 Top price: $1800 Average: $1017