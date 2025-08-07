Scotts Brook-based Merinotech WA stud’s objective is to breed high-performance, dual-purpose sheep with industry-leading carcase, reproduction and wool traits. The science-based stud also has much success in producing trait leaders for worm egg count, dag, breech cover and condition score, all contributing to easy-care management. This combination of traits places Merinotech WA at the top in market advantage for prime lamb production, and highlights the value of the stud’s genetics within WA’s operating environment. Merinotech WA was formed in 1988 by 110 commercial woolgrowers and seven ram breeders from the Great Southern region in Australia, wanting to make the most of the science of the fledgling field of quantitative genetics. Together they designed a structure that still exists today — a central nucleus with intensive measurement and recording, and a ram breeding centre that multiplies the genes and distributes rams to members. Merinotech WA supplies rams to its members, who are commercial sheep producers, who depend on the stud for the continual improvement of their Merino enterprises. The members are ram-buying clients who commit to actively purchasing a minimum of two Merinotech WA rams annually. This creates stability and certainty for both members and the Merinotech WA stud managers. Some of the benefits of being a Merinotech WA member include: Access to superior proven genetics through the Merinotech model. Price — the following year’s price is fixed. Supply in the following year is guaranteed. Input into reviews of the Merinotech WA selection index as new research and information becomes available. Members’ commitment to the Merinotech model supports the continuation of the intensively recorded nucleus to remain at the cutting edge of sheep-breeding technology using a national recording system, ie sustainability. Accessing updated ram team ASBVs annually to allow progressive culling of ram team sires. Merinotech WA’s nucleus and ram breeding centre use objective measurement, visual assessment, full pedigree recording, and the latest technology available to make genetic improvement as rapidly as possible. Every lamb born in the Merinotech WA nucleus has been caught at birth, weighed, tagged and scored for a few traits, marking the start of a journey for that lamb that will see it measured or assessed for 80 individual things before a decision is made as to its fate. Merinotech WA’s index was designed with relevant experts in 2001. The index was reviewed in 2024 and now includes 24 traits with ASBVs. Emphasis has been placed on non-mulesing traits, with the Merinotech nucleus ceasing mulesing in 2023, along with the component traits of weaning rate, particularly ewe rearing ability. “We’ve been careful about keeping an eye on the consequences of selection and some of the negative correlations between traits that we are chasing,” Merinotech chairman Bill Webb said. The group has ensured selection takes place under relatively high stocking rates to mimic the commercial scenario the genetics will ultimately be farmed under. They have also ensured every sheep in the flock gets assessed for every trait, even the obvious culls, to make sure the most accurate information possible is produced. Merinotech WA is committed to applying the best techniques in animal breeding and selection to ensure continual genetic improvement while making a positive contribution to the sheep industries within Australia and internationally. MERINOTECH WA OPEN DAY Date: Friday, October 25 Location: Scotts Brook Information: 0429 976 483