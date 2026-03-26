Moojepin delivers new age in sheep production

The Thompson family of Coyrecup-based Moojepin Merinos delivered a message on a new age in sheep production after years of participating in Murdoch University’s research projects. Moojepin co-principal Hamish Thompson stepped up proudly to the speaker’s podium at the WA Livestock Research Council Livestock Matters Forum on March 18 as his family hosted a crowd of 130. Mr Thompson said his family’s 1000-head mixed aged stud ewe seedstock enterprise was their core business, selling commercial rams with a high focus on animal welfare traits, reproduction and whole-farm productivity. “We have genetics in eight countries around the world,” he said. “Australian Sheep Breeding Values are an integral part of our selection process.” Mr Thompson said every animal needed to be accountable for their place on the farm. “Increasing the reproduction is the biggest free kick in any sheep flock,” he said. “Utilising all parts of the flock for reproduction is now becoming the key strategy to take advantage of markets for young and old stock. Now is the time to intensify sheep production. “Industry needs to take a look at joining lengths and implement shorter joinings to improve efficiencies.” Mr Thompson pointed towards confinement feeding and growing more feed, producing more lambs and increasing the stocking rate, plus adding more crop. “Ewe lambs are the most underutilised genetic tool we have. It’s time to make them the new maiden,” he said. “Through shorter joinings from a typical five to eight weeks to three allows for constant selection of early ovulators. “Better pasture management strategies and the ability to crop-graze allows weaning decisions to be made more strategically around feed availability.” Mr Thompson said a tight efficient lambing window made marketing of lambs a much easier process. The Thompsons’ 2025 19-day joining was from February 1-20. They scanned a 90.3 per cent conception and weaned 131.4 per cent. The ewes were confined from April to mid-June, two weeks out of lambing, and the lambs were weaned at eight to 10 weeks at an average weight of 28.2kg. Mr Thompson said ewe lambs were hugely underused. “They are the most powerful source of genetics, and having the ability to inject them into the Moojepin flock had enormous benefits,” he said. “They can increase our overall flock, including 3000 commercial ewes, by a significant amount. “Our target is firmly set on a seven months of age joining with a five-year target of 85 per cent conception and 130 per cent reproduction — the modern maiden.” Mr Thompson said ewe lamb joining produced faster genetic turnover, set up their lifetime production, and helped find unproductive sheep a year in advance. He told the WALRC crowd to continue pushing the selection boundaries with an increased focus on YCON and lamb survival born to ewe lambs. “If we work together, help each other to make this short joining a common practice, we could reduce joining to 14 days,” he said. Sheep consultant Jason Trompf, founder of Lambs Alive, said in a national survey of 500 producers, 23 per cent were regularly joining ewe lambs. “Some of the barriers from respondents in adoption to ewe lambing included ewe lambs not big enough, lambing difficulties, ewe lambs would be poor mothers, and high mortality rates,” he said. Mr Trompf recommended that producers thoroughly evaluate the pros and cons of mating ewe lambs. “This includes suitability for your genotype, production system, and labour availability — you can’t do it half-baked,” he said.