Two Manjimup-bred bulls shared the $21,000 equal top price at the Muir family’s Mordallup Yearling Angus Bull Sale when a contingent of repeat buyers put up appreciating bids on the quality line-up. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on March 26, offered 74 bulls with 67 sold for an average price of $8567, up $1112/head on last year when 55 sold for an average price of $7455. Mordallup stud principal Mark Muir said his family offered a quality line-up with an emphasis on sound feet and legs. “We were pleased to offer good footed yearling bulls that walk with agility,” he said. The first of the sale toppers, Mordallup Kiya V309 offered as lot 12, was secured by repeat buyer Vern Mouritz of Hyden and Margaret River, who runs 1000 breeders between the two properties. He also secured Mordallup Pindi V289 offered as lot 15 for $21,000 and was successful on two other bulls for $19,000 each and his fifth bull purchase was at the back of the catalogue as lot 73 in which he paid $9000. Mr Mouritz said his selections were focused on maintaining quality female replacements in his family’s 1000 head Angus breeding herd. He selects for visual conformation and constitution and prefers clean skin. “We run a feedlot at Hyden and the clean skin feeders carry no dags — hence better performance in our environment,” he said. “The entire breeding herd is our nucleus to select replacement females and herd bulls — we also sell about 70 bulls each year from our Hydillowah stud.” Mr Mouritz said he was bullish about the beef market going forward. “We aren’t expecting any tariff imposition from the US,” he said. Mr Mouritz secured sons of three different sire lines including Mordallup homebred sires M Black Onyx Q39 (2 sons) and M Moorook M51 (2 sons), and he will trial a son of New Zealand sire Turiroa R439. While sons of M Black Onyx and M Moorook were his top selections at $21,000 each, the Turiroa son reached $19,000. Mr Muir said his standing M Black Onyx sire recorded a low Estimated Breeding Value birthweight and had “exceptional calving east”. “His son, offered as lot 12 and sold for $21,000, was out of Mordallup Numerial M62 — a standout dam that consistently breeds well,” he said. “This year’s Moorook M51 sons were some of his best.” Karridale-based Tomasi Grazing cattle manager Kevin Owen secured an equal $19,000 second top-priced son of Turiroa R439. The 15-year Mordallup buyer also secured two other bulls including a M Lazarus T54 son for $9000 and another Turiroa son for $7000 to introduce outcross genetics into the 600 head breeding herd. “i selected for softness and bulls that will add meat value into the herd,” he said. Mr Muir said Turiroa R439 was a “magnificent sire with plenty of depth and thickness” to introduce to the Mordallup sire battery with its “ease of walking and fantastic claw foot”. Other first-drop sons in the sale included those from Millah Murrah Quartz Q29 which moved a son from lot 48 up to the front as lot one. Newlands-based Capel Creek secured the MM Quartz Q29 son for $15,000 and also took home a Turiroa son for $12,000. The heaviest yearling bull was a Kayjay Meatpack R410 son offered as lot 6. The February 2024-drop bull, Mordallup Meatpack V47 weighed 662kg and was sold to repeat buying account LT Toovey & Sons in Cranbrook. The lucky Virbac buyers prize was won by Dean and Deanne Scott of Bridgetown who secured three M Lazarus sons for an average price of $6333. Kojonup account Oldham Ag secured four bulls to a top of $11,000 for a MM Quartz son and an overall average price of $8500. MORDALLUP YEARLING ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 74 Sold: 67 Top price: $21,000 (2) Average: $8567