The Muir family’s 70th year of Angus seedstock breeding at their Mordallup stud property was rewarded with a $40,500 record top price yearling bull sold to Queensland interests for its New Zealand pedigree. Overall, the Mordallup Annual Bull Sale was a solid success, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, with 80 bulls offered and 78 sold on the fall of the hammer for an average price of $12,628. This was up a massive $4061/head on last year when 67 bulls sold for an average price of $8567. The sale average was the second-best result for the Muir family after achieving a stud record average price of $15,488 in 2022. The sale-topper, Mordallup Turiro W159, a 12-month-old, 624kg son of New Zealand sire Turiroa 20R439 was secured by Black Thor Angus stud manager Suzanne Sultmann of Mt Alford in Queensland, who was bidding through AuctionsPlus. She said a New Zealand-bred sire was on her radar and after discovering the Muir family’s common interest in obtaining unique genetics from the island country, she was a step closer to an easier selection process. “I narrowed my Mordallup catalogue selections from 10 to four, then with the assistance of Mark Muir, I was able to secure my first pick,” she said. Ms Sultmann was a first-time buyer at the sale, selecting W159 for its thick hind quarter, length of body, and evenness throughout. “To start him off, he will run over heifers in our stud nucleus of 30 breeders,” she said. “Our stud, owned by the Turrisi family, sells Angus bulls to clients that mostly use them for terminal sires in crossbreeding programs.” This yearling bull (W159) had full NZ pedigree on its sire side and was out of Mordallup Dainty S294, bred from three generations of Mordallup pedigree, both on her sire and dam side. Mordallup studmaster Mark Muir said the classy Turiro son, W159, was square, and wide based with plenty of bone and out of moderate framed cow S294. Mr Muir stacked the catalogue with 41 NZ sired sons in a realisation that those genetics are bred to produce “grass fed” progeny. Mr Muir selected all the sale’s represented sires, including eight homebreds (17 sons) and a big influence from Kayjay Meatpack R410 (20 sons) based on calving ease as a priority in a push to capture the basic “sound breeding principles”. Regular Mordallup bull buyers know the quality from 70 years of astute breeding prowess with stud founder Graham Muir establishing the herd in 1956, followed by a purchase of one bull and a few cows from NZ in 1969. When Graham’s son Mark took hold of the stud’s direction, it was his aim to sell yearling bulls which began in 2018. And so, it goes on with the likes of long-time buyer Bev Strang of Donnybrook returning to this year’s sale to secure the $23,000 second top-priced yearling bull, Mordallup Turiro W72, with its top 10 per cent docility score and representing new genetics for her herd. She also paid $21,000 for Mordallup Panther W98 (top 8 per cent docility) and $13,000 for Mordallup Panther W218 (top 3 per cent docility). Return buyer Vern Mouritz, of Hyden and Margaret River secured six bulls to a top of $22,000 for Mordallup Turiro W10, for its outcross genetics and “smooth-coated skin”. Mr Mouritz spread his buying order to include sons of several homebred sires. Karridale-based Tomasi Grazing farm manager Kevin Owen secured three Turiro 20R439 sons to a top of $18,500 and average price of $16,500. “I locked in some New Zealand bloodlines at last year’s sale with great results,” he said. Volume buyer was Pinjarra-based Lanstal farm manager Michael Reimers who secured 14 bulls to a top of $15,000 and average price of $10,929. “We are transitioning our 1900 Shorthorn commercial breeding herd to Angus,” he said. “I was selecting for good temperament, sound feet and frame.” The two passed-in bulls sold immediately after the sale representing a total clearance for the Muir family, with three generations present to thank all bull buyers for their patronage. MORDALLUP ANGUS YEARLING BULL SALE Offered: 80 Sold: 78 Top price: $40,500 Average: $12,628