MPs clash over South West saleyards solution

Mia Davies and Alannah MacTiernan have locked horns over the South West saleyards, after the Nationals WA leader accused the State Government of not shoring up the Boyanup centre’s future.

Ms Davies has breathed life into the debate of upgrading the 59-year-old saleyards or developing a new livestock facility in the region, describing it as “very disappointing” the issue remained unresolved.

The topic is emerging as a hot discussion leading into next year’s State Election, after it was an election issue ahead of the 2017 State decider.

The out-dated asset was expected to close in 2022, with plans mooted to establish new saleyards in the South West.

However, Countryman revealed last November the State Government was mulling over a decision to keep the facility open until 2032 — a decade beyond its current lease.

Ms Davies said the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Boyanup saleyards needed to be addressed.

“I don’t think that this Government is going to move at any pace to resolve this issue and that is very disappointing,” she said.

“I think there is, across the board, an agreement that the facility in the current state is not serving best interests of the industry.

“If the Nationals had the opportunity to be in government, we would be having those discussions and doing it so that we could give some certainty to everyone going forward.”

The Boyanup saleyards are on crown land vested in the Shire of Capel and leased to WA Livestock Salesmen’s Association.

WALSA, a joint venture between Landmark and Elders, operates the existing saleyard facilities.

Ms MacTiernan said the State Government, Shire of Capel and WALSA were discussing who will fund a proposed upgrade, if the saleyards remain open.

“We are getting on with ensuring Boyanup can continue to service producers for the next decade,” she said.

“Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is determining exactly what upgrades are required to bring the facility to a modern standard that will meet producers’ needs and animal welfare and environmental requirements.

“We are continuing negotiations with the WA Livestock Salesmen’s Association about a future operating model.

“We expect to finalise the future arrangements for the saleyards in coming months.”