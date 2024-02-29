The first instalment of a new scanning system for sheep and goats is up and running at Muchea Livestock Centre as the WA Government pushes ahead with plans to implement mandatory electronic identification. The Allflex three-way draft scanning system was funded under the Cook Government’s eID infrastructure grants program, part of a $26.5 million commitment to help WA’s sheep and goat industries transition to mandatory eID. The scanner, which has been installed in Australian Wool Network’s draft two saleyard space, can read multiple animals simultaneously and is compatible with a variety of eID ear tags. Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the installation marked a major step forward in enhancing livestock traceability before the mandate takes effect nationwide in July 2025. “The proactive approach to install this pilot equipment well ahead of the mandatory implementation date deserves commendation,” she said. “This foresight demonstrates a commitment to ensuring the livestock industry in WA remains at the forefront of innovation and best practices in biosecurity.” More scanners will be installed throughout the Muchea facility over the coming year. Traceability expert Beth Green said equipping saleyards, processors, feedlots and export depots before the July 2025 deadline would ensure producers were not left in the lurch. “We were aiming to make sure that the whole system would be ready at once for clear understanding and to minimise the demand on the supply chain operators who have to run a hybrid system,” she said. “I didn’t want to see anybody invest time and money into tags that would not be scanned or into infrastructure that was not going to be utilised to its full potential.” Ms Green, who is helping with the roll-out, was awarded a Churchill Fellowship in 2020 to research ways to achieve industry wide uptake of the new system. She said Canada’s bungled roll-out of mandatory eID for cattle and sheep served as an example of what must be avoided in WA. “They regulated eID for cattle and sheep and said the rest would come later. Ten years later, they still don’t have regulated traceability recording,” she said. “Not only did they not have movement recording, there was no technical assistance for implementation and there was no legislation to provide compliance. So it was a waste of money, time and effort for producers to put tags in that were never read.” More than 7.3 million sheep and goats have passed through the Muchea saleyard since it opened in May 2010. On sale days, thousands of animals are received, processed and loaded onto trucks within the facility, which is operated by the WA Meat Industry Authority. WAMIA chair Sarah Lang said WAMIA was committed to upholding “the highest standards of biosecurity and traceability”. “The proactive installation of the scanning equipment, in partnership with livestock agent Australian Wool Network and Allflex, ensures that WA’s livestock industry is well-prepared for the upcoming implementation of eID for sheep and goats,” she said. “The experience of our employees in cattle electronic identification will be an advantage to industry.” Electronic identification is already mandatory for Australian cattle. The decision to include sheep and goats follows an in-principle co-funding agreement between the Federal Government and all States and Territories in July 2022. The Federal Government has pledged $20.1m to date.