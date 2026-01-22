The team at the Gingin-based Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud are ecstatic about the progress they made last year marking significant growth, learning, and genetic advancement. Last year was particularly transformative, setting new benchmarks for genetic quality and herd productivity by using the newest world-leading breeding technologies. Munda Reds stud manager Ben Wright said the first embryo calves “hit the ground running” in March, and his team were thrilled with the results. “This was the marking of a pivotal moment in Munda Reds’ breeding program,” he said. “It was an anxious wait, but the effort was well worth it — these calves are absolute crackers, and we were blown away by their quality.” “The arrival of these calves not only validated the team’s strategic efforts but also underscored the potential for future genetic improvements.” Mr Wright said the success of the embryo program saw the Munda Reds team double their embryo implants, achieving an impressive 50 per cent-plus embryo retention. Munda Reds stud co-manager Olivia Wright said Queensland-based biotechnology company Inventia Genetic Technologies played a crucial role in this success, making multiple trips to WA to conduct ovum pick-up procedures and implanting both frozen and fresh embryos. “Their expertise and support were invaluable in optimising the embryo transfer process,” she said. “We utilised several of the top-performing females from the 2024 project, as well as around 50 newly selected donors. “The careful selection of donor females will be instrumental in producing superior offspring rapidly and in numbers.” The Munda Reds team also trialled Queensland-based integrated technology platform company Nbryo that offers in vitro embryo production services to increase embryo yield and improves development rates. Munda Reds principal Mike Thompson said this cutting-edge technology had allowed his family’s stud to maximise its genetic potential and accelerate the breeding cycle. “This technology is a game changer for us,” he said. “It allows us to accelerate genetic progress and boost productivity, making elite genetics more accessible across our herd.” The integration of such advanced techniques highlights Munda Reds’ commitment to innovation and excellence. The annual Munda Reds Bull Sale, held last year in April, was a success with a 100 per cent clearance of 56 stud bulls and 81 commercial bulls. This remarkable achievement reflects the high demand for Munda Reds genetics and the trust clients place in their breeding program. “It was a tougher year with prices down as well as widespread low rainfall throughout the State, so we were very grateful for the support from our clients,” Mr Wright said. The loyalty and support of Munda Reds’ clients has been crucial to the stud’s continued success. Looking ahead to 2026, the Munda Reds team are excited to showcase their latest offerings at the fifth Annual Munda Reds Bull Sale, to be held on April 20. The event promises to be even bigger and better, with an impressive line-up of bulls on offer. “Save the date! We’re showcasing over 150 bulls, blending fresh genetics with tried-and-proven genetics — you won’t want to miss it,” Mr Wright said. “The 2026 sale is set to be a highlight, offering a wide range of genetic options for breeders looking to enhance their herds.”