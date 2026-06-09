A Mundijong beef cattle enterprise has been sashed overall winner in WA’s largest feedlot competition, marking the first time the operation has claimed the top prize. Tasman Rural, owned by Mark and Alex Thomas in partnership with David Gibson, were announced the overall winners of the 12th annual Gate 2 Plate Challenge awards gala. In their third year of participation, the couple and their partner were overwhelmed to acclaim the top prize with their team of Angus/Murray Greys, scoring 218.63 points and placing first in the feedlot performance category section. “We are pushing hard in the beef industry after establishing our herd in 2010, currently running 800 mostly Angus breeders, with a concentration on producing feedlot-ready steers,” Mr Thomas said. “This competition allows us to compare our relatively young breeding program to those fully established herds across the State.” The other two sections include processor and Meat Standards Australia performance. The competition is scored out of a total of 300 points allocated on factors that are measurable and influence profitability at each stage of the supply chain including eating quality. The proud Tasman Rural owners were honoured at the Gate 2 Plate Challenge awards evening gala dinner held at Albany’s Retravision Stadium on June 5. Challenge president Wayne Mitchell welcomed 185 guests to the awards presentations that handed out $5000 to the overall winner and a combined prize pool of $18,000 across six categories. “All the competition steers, encompassing 54 teams of four steers, graded well with most penalties being obtained from overweight types,” he said. “Putting 60-odd different properties together presents some health problems and we welcome suggestions to stay relevant with our industry.” Animal health and production was the theme for the Challenge field day held at Willyung Farms earlier in the year, which had a big focus on the event’s Schools Challenge that had 40 students interacting with industry representatives. WA College of Agriculture — Harvey’s team one was at the top of the class, taking out the overall win, with the college’s team two placing runner-up. Challenge feedlot manager Sandy Lyon said this year’s cattle consumed an average of 13.36kg of feed per head each day during their 84 days in the feedlot to achieve a daily average weight gain of 1.93kg. “Unfortunately, this year we experienced an outbreak of Histophilus disease early in the feeding period, resulting in a higher than normal morality rate,” he said. “The disease is rare, not previously encountered at our feedlot — we hope this experience serves as a valuable learning opportunity. “It underscores the importance of implementing a robust vaccination program prior to feedlot entry.”