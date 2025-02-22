Wongan Hills-based Mungatta Murray Grey stud, run by John and Leon Stickland, will offer 10 bulls at the Gingin Multibreed Bull Sale on March 6. This year’s Mungatta offering includes bulls with moderate birth weights and very even growth rates. First to be offered as lot 75 will be a silver-coated Mungatta XL Class U81, sired by M Upper Class R24. Mungatta stud co-principal John Stickland said there would be five first-drop sons of 24 at Gingin. “The lead bull, U81 lot 77, shows the structural correctness and quality of his sire — a very appealing bull with a nice spread of figures,” he said. “Another R24 son, M XI Spirit U84 lot 79, is a strong robust bull with smoothness, muscling, and high growth EBVs. “A third son of R24 is M Xerxes U36 lot 81 that is very good coated that has great appeal for his muscle shape and good hindquarter.” John said M Xerophyte U90 lot 85 by R24 had good weight for age and a strong free moving type with negative gestation length and days to calving. “Mungatta Xylophone U34 lot 78 is the only son of Lindsay Metallic M139, and this sale bull has substance and quality from a consistent breeding dam. “Mungatta Xantos U66 lot 80, by M Uranium represents the Linday Empire bloodlines and this sale bull has very good calving EBVs with positive fats. “Homegrown sire M Ultimo R37, has produced sale bull M Xiao U37, that has quiet temperament and positive fats and IMF.” All Mungatta bulls have been semen-tested and examined by Farmwest as sound and double vaccinated with 7in1, Pestiguard, Vibriovax and Bovi shield. They have tested negative for BVDV and ear notched and have a J-BAS 8 status.