Mutton leads in firmer sheep market

The WA market continues to firm.

In particular, mutton prices have been extremely strong.

Great Eastern Abattoir increased its crossbred and Merino mutton bids by 80¢ and 30¢ respectively this week.

Merino mutton is now bringing between $4.60 and $4.80.

Lambs were also stronger, with processors now paying up to $7/kg for crossbred lambs.

Lamb prices on the east coast also continue to firm significantly, with several processors increasing bids by 40¢-50¢ in the past week.

Tallangatta Meat Processors, Frew Group Abattoir and Ascot Meat Products all increased bids for crossbred lambs, with the market now paying up to $8.50 for new-season crossbreds in Victoria.

Hogget and mutton continue to firm, with bids increasing from 20¢ to 40¢.

A combination of strong demand from processors and re-stockers, as well as farmers holding stock back due to significant rainfall, is helping keep the market firm.

We are also seeing an increase in public restocker bids in the market, paying around $4.40 for crossbred store lambs.

Goat prices were consistently unchanged this week, with liveweight bids around $3.60, and hook prices are $9.50-$9.70 on the east coast and $7.50 in WA.

Cattle markets firmed consistently on Australia’s east coast, with most buyers increasing bids by 20¢ to 30¢/kg.

This week also saw some prices added by Rum Jungle in the Northern Territory, looking to pay $1.60, $1.45 and $1.30 for cows, bulls and buffalo respectively.

