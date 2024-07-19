The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator is calling on everyone in livestock transporting to follow safer transport practices, after 14 crashes involving livestock were reported in the first four months of 2024. NHVR chief executive Sal Petroccitto said this year’s statistics were “alarming” and the safety regulator would work with the livestock industry to ensure the trend did not continue. “If the same rate continues, the number of crashes this year involving livestock could nearly double last year’s total — a devastating outcome for the industry and community,” he said. “Farm safety is a shared responsibility, and preventing crashes requires attention from all stakeholders in the agricultural and livestock sector.” It comes as Farm Safety Week, which ran from June 14 to 20, pushed industry safety and wellbeing into the spotlight. The calls for safer practices also follows the NHVR’s recent partnership with the livestock industry to develop new regulatory advice to improve safety and simplify the Heavy Vehicle National Law primary duty and the chain of responsibility. Mr Petroccitto said the regulator took Farm Safety Week as an opportunity to raise awareness and promote best practices for safe livestock transport. The NHVR offered up range of safety tips to everyone involved in the livestock supply chain. This included ensuring drivers are trained in animal handling and welfare, making sure trip planning always prioritised driver safety and never accepting a booking that could encourage drivers to speed or skip rest breaks. Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association executive director Rachel Smith said transporters and the farming community work together to safely transport goods and livestock “from paddock to plate”. “Providing proper heavy vehicle access, safe on-farm infrastructure, and maintaining effective communication with transport operators and drivers helps keep Australian agriculture safe, sustainable and profitable,” she said.