A genomic index that highlights overall immune competence in Merino sheep will be commercially available from May 1. Neogen’s ImmuneDEX has been delivered through a collaboration between CSIRO, Sheep Genetics and the Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit. It has been funded by Meat and Livestock Australia, and designed to translate immune competence research into a practical on-farm selection tool. Immune competence is a heritable and selectable trait, and the index will allow producers to identify animals that cope better with disease and stress, supporting improved welfare, lower treatment costs, and more consistent performance under challenging seasonal and production conditions. Neogen sheep technical product specialist Mel Dowling said producers could focus their investment on animals that would deliver long-term productivity, while avoiding ongoing costs associated with the poorest performers. “It’s not about chasing the highest score,” Ms Dowling said. “The real value comes from identifying and removing the bottom end of the flock, which lifts the whole enterprise.” The index forms a key component of the Enhancing Animal Resilience in Australian Merino Breeding Programs, a three-year project to develop a suite of genetic selection tools to support the breeding of more resilient, disease-resistant sheep. Disease remains one of the biggest costs to the Australian sheep industry, with research estimating the top five sheep diseases cost about $1.5 billion annually. Internal parasites, weaner ill thrift, mortality and flystrike are major contributors, particularly for Merino enterprises where survival and growth directly affect profitability. Unlike tools that target a single condition, ImmuneDEX reflects overall immune competence. This describes how well sheep cope with disease and stress in real-world production environments. More immune-competent animals are more likely to maintain performance under challenge, recover more quickly when exposed to disease or stress, and require fewer interventions across their lifetime. By using ImmuneDEX to guide selection decisions, producers can remove the poorest-performing animals, lift overall flock productivity, and build permanent, cumulative resilience into their breeding programs. It is designed to complement existing selection tools and provide clear benefits for stud and commercial producers, including improved lamb survival, reduced disease pressure, lower labour and treatment costs, and stronger alignment with welfare and market expectations.