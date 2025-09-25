Two astute WA sheep producers that were first-time buyers at the Kohat White Suffolk and Poll Merino Ram Sale made their presence known with top-priced bids. Dandaragan-based Strathmore White Suffolk stud principal Zach Roberts secured the highest priced White Suffolk ram with a top bid of $7100, setting a new stud record price for a Kohat WS ram. The Pech family of Gnowangerup-based North Stirling Downs took home the $4900 second top-priced White Suffolk ram and the $3300 top-priced Poll Merino ram. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock on September 16 offered a total of 88 WS rams, with 70 sold for an average price of $1240/head, up $76 on last year when 72 rams sold for an average price of $1164. The Poll Merino offering of 30 rams resulted in 13 sold for an average price of $1223/head, down $430 on last year when 17 rams sold for an average price of $1653. Nutrien Livestock breeding services manager Roy Addis said Kohat’s top catalogue order of White Suffolk rams was impressive with several receiving strong competitive bidding — including new buyers, both stud and commercial. “The top-priced White Suffolk with its high percentage Lamplan Australian Sheep Breeding Values is the highest priced ram for the breed so far this WA ram selling season,” he said. The WS sale topper, tag 240582 sired by Farrer 220103, recorded 0.45 BWT, a top 5 per cent 15.66 WWT, a top 5 per cent 24.66 PWT, 0.64 PFAT, a top 5 per cent 4.02 PEMD, and a top 5 per cent for both LEQ and TCP indexes. Mr Addis said the number of reduced breeding ewes in the local district for this year reflected on the lower clearances for both breeds. “However, that didn’t abstract from the quality of the offering,” he said. Mr Roberts said he had been buying WS rams from Tamworth-based Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School for about 10 years. Farrer works on science, technology and objective measurement to breed gold star standard genetics. “I had a look at Kohat’s offering of a Farrer son and was impressed with the make and shape and its top Lampplan figures,” Mr Roberts said. He secured a total of three WS rams at Kohat for an average price of $4766, that also included a son of Omad 205 and a son of Felix 750. “I select only the best — top one per cent for muscle and growth in my White Suffolk sires,” Mr Roberts said. “I run a nucleus stud flock of 1100 breeders and sell rams by private negotiations plus I use flock rams in my own commercial crossbreeding programs putting them over both Prolific and Cranmore blood Poll Merino ewes.” North Stirling Downs representative Sophie Pech secured a son of Farrer 103 for $4900 as a first-time buyer for her family at the Kohat sale. “I was buying on behalf of my father, Wayne Pech, who is transitioning from black faced Suffolk rams to White Suffolks mainly because the whites have a larger genetic pool,” she said. Kohat stud co-principal Rivers Hyde said the sale of the two top-priced White Suffolk rams was a remarkable achievement indicating the breeding program was gaining traction. “My family wishes both breeders tremendous results from these rams in their breeding programs,” he said. Ms Pech also secured the $3300 top-priced Poll Merino. “We selected the ram, bred from a Kohat sire, for its good fat trait and fleece weight,” she said. The 18.4 micron Kohat Poll Merino ram tag 240609, sired by Kohat 220588, recorded impressive ASBVs including top 5 per cent for traits including PWT (12), YWT (16.08), and YSL (22.39). Ms Pech said the White Suffolk ram and the Poll Merino would go to work in nucleus flocks to breed flock rams for her family’s commercial sheep breeding enterprise. Volume White Suffolk ram buyer was West Cranbrook producer Fred Smith, who trades as F.G. Smith. He secured a total of 10 rams to a top of $2100 and average price of $1220. “I was selecting for long bodied and easy-care types with good growth to put over our commercial flock of Merino ewes,” he said. Volume buyer of the Kohat Poll Merino rams was Tambellup-based woolgrower Jarrad Thorn, who has been a repeat buyer since the stud was established in 2016. Mr Thorn said he was selecting for Merinotech sired sons in the catalogue and would put the rams over an increased flock of 2000 ewes next year. New Poll Merino ram buyers Matt and Chris Maitland, of Wyalkatchem, who paid the $3100 second top-price for a Kohat-sired ram, and $1200 for a Merinotech sired son, were keen to put new genetics to work in their flock. “We were chasing growth, with positive fat and muscle traits towards early maturity,” Matt said. KOHAT WHITE SUFFOLK SALE Offered: 88 Sold: 70 Top price: $7100 Average: $1240 KOHAT POLL MERINO SALE Offered: 30 Sold 13 Top price: 3300 Average price: 1223