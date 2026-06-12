Two ambitious New Zealand-born immigrants with inspiration to produce beef cattle in WA have made their presence known by winning this year’s 12th annual Gate 2 Plate Challenge, WA’s largest feedlot competition. Mundijong-based Tasman Rural partners Mark Thomas and David Gibson, who teamed up in 2023 to make their farming dreams possible, were honoured with the challenge overall winning trophy and a $5000 cash prize at an awards event on June 5 in Albany. “We have been driven by a goal of setting up a farming income that will support both our families,” Mr Thomas said. “The bar has been set high, and this win will help make our agent’s job much easier when he sells our calves into the feedlot market. “We contribute our win to our intuition of buying in good breeding genetics, knowing that a sound reputation is everything in this relatively small WA cattle industry.” Mr Thomas grew up on his parent’s New Zealand dairy farm before migrating to WA in 2009 and starting the breeding program in 2011 with a herd of 30 Murray Grey cows. In 2023, he became a Western Beef Association board member and was elected chairman the following year. “WA has a relatively small cattle industry — we would like to see it keep growing — a larger industry would likely open new markets and allow for larger carcase weights which would make it more profitable for the feedlot sector,” Mr Thomas said. “Currently, there is good demand for beef, but that hasn’t always been the case. “WA has a blended industry with pastoral cattle coming out of the north.” Mr Thomas’ ambitions to run a larger herd of cattle was made possible through a partnership with fellow Kiwi Mr Gibson and the two combined their off-farm finances to secure a property and buy in two cattle herds. They now run 700 Angus breeders secured through Gingin-based Timaru Pastoral that ran Blackrock genetics and 100 Murray Grey cows, secured through the late Ted Love, who ran Monterey bloodlines. “Our two challenge teams were selected from Angus/Murray Grey crossbred steers,” Mr Thomas said. This visual selection decision set-up a first for the challenge competition — the winning combination of Angus and Murray Grey genetics. Monterey Murray Grey stud principal Gary Buller said he wasn’t surprised. “The Murray Grey is known as a silver Angus with the breed having 99.6 per cent of its DNA going back to the carcase attributes of the pure Aberdeen Angus genetics,” he said. “Murray Greys, with their grey coats, are purer in the Aberdeen DNA then Australian Angus, making them ideal in carcase traits — Greys have proven themselves in many carcase competitions throughout Australia.” Mr Thomas said it was the high-growth Angus bulls selected from Ardcairne Angus stud over the big-framed Murray Grey cows from Monterey bloodlines that produced a big part of the win. “We selected two teams of four grey steers for the challenge because all the blacks were budgeted for our feedlot clients,” he said. The best of the Tasman Rural’s two teams of Angus/Murray Grey steers scored an overall total of 218.63 points out of a possible 300 and were ranked first in the feedlot performance category against a field of 54 teams. The overall winning team, based on the best three steers, gained an average total of 182kg/head during 84 days on feed that resulted in an average daily gain of 2.27kg, compared to the 54-team average of 1.93kg. The Tasman Rural winning team of three steers averaged a total profit of $330/head. “Our breeding direction is to move towards a pure Angus herd because it’s a much easier product to sell and offers a larger genetic base,” Mr Thomas said. Mr Gibson, who works off-farm as a fly-in, fly-out mining worker, enjoys returning to farming life where “everything is green”. “Next year’s calves are looking good, we’ve had some rain so we should have some decent feed coming up,” he said. “We hope to have another go at a challenge win with crossbreds, maybe even an Angus team.”