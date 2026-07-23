WA’s newest record lamb price of $418 was the result of the determination of one breeder to remain sustainable in sheep production at the onset of the Federal Government’s policy to end live sheep exports by sea in May 2028. Pingelly producer Kevin O’Brien’s message to WA farmers was to “keep their sheep numbers up” after his family’s draft of 128 Merino wether lambs set a record back to back price at the Katanning Regional Sheep Saleyards on July 8. The price surpassed the $397 Merino wether lamb record he achieved on July 1 at the Katanning yards through Elders and re-set the new WA all-breeds record lamb price of $400 set at the Muchea Livestock Centre in July last year. Mr O’Brien said sheep prices were at record levels due to a mass exit of sheep after the live export ban policy announcement was made on May 11, 2024, by Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. “Farmers lost confidence, and some decided not to mate their breeding flock,” Mr O’Brien said. “I didn’t mate our maidens but decided it was essential to at least put the older sheep in lamb, but that was costly. “I sent a B-double truck load of mutton off at $35/head — it was a low point for me.” Mr O’Brien said he was elated sheep prices have been corrected but “there is always a trigger with commodities like the US tariffs and China’s quota”. “I encourage farmers that may have sold their sheep, but still have infrastructure, to consider building up the numbers,” he said. “Consumers require consistent supply at reasonable prices and processors need to keep the plants at capacity with quality. “Besides, a mixed farm without sheep is a garden without flowers.”