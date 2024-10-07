A powerful, beautifully structured ram from Boyup Brook-based Venturon Livestock was sashed grand champion White Suffolk at this year’s Perth Royal Show. The ram was originally from the class for ram under 1.5 years born before May 31, where he placed first out of 14 entries. Competing against the ram for the honour of the grand champion White Suffolk sash was a ewe also from Venturon Livestock. The champion White Suffolk ewe was originally from the pair of ewes under 1.5 years class, where the judge described her as screaming volume and packed full of meat. This year’s Perth Royal Show White Suffolk judge was Damien Hawker from Omad White Suffolk Stud in Kaniva, Victoria. He said the decision was like “splitting hairs” between the two entries vying for the grand champion sash. Mr Hawker said he awarded the sash to the ram because his attributes would have more impact on the industry and at a stud level. “He is a very smart looking ram, more powerful, and this is what puts him ahead over the ewe,” Mr Hawker said. Earlier in the day, when awarding the ram first in his class, Mr Hawker said it was the ram’s structural correctness and attributes needed for the red meat industry that stood him out from the competition. “He is beautifully balanced, very neatly put together; he is a very nice type,” Mr Hawker said. When awarding the ram his champion ram sash up against six other contenders, Mr Hawker said the ram’s shoulder, presentation and excellent structure made him a great representation of the breed. Both the champion ram and champion ewe, alongside a second ewe from Venturon Livestock, went on to be awarded first place in the breeders group class of one ram and two ewes. Mr Hawker said they made a “beautiful” group and would represent the breed well during the Royal Show All Breeds Interbreed competition — which they did, going on to be sashed the interbreed champions. Venturon Livestock co-principal Harris Thompson said he was overwhelmed by the success he had during this year’s Show. He said while he had not entered the Perth Royal Show since 2016, he had thought both his champion ram and champion ewe showed promise since they were lambs. They had also performed well in their classes at Wagin Woolorama earlier in the year, which had encouraged him to enter the Perth Royal Show. Mr Thompson said both the champion ewe and ram, as well as the second ewe from the breeders group, were sired by Wingamin 210379 and from home-bred ewes originally from Windy Hill White Suffolk Stud. A total of 167 entries went under the judge’s eye during this year’s White Suffolk classes on Wednesday, September 25, making it the largest breed category represented and judged during the week. The reserve champion White Suffolk ram sash was awarded to Annaghdowns for its ram from the ram under 1.5 years born after June 1 class. The judge singled the ram out of 19 entries in his age class, saying he was “full of red meat and good on his feet”. When awarding the ram the reserve champion White Suffolk ram sash, Mr Hawker said he would produce excellent suckers for the red meat industry. “He has a huge hind quarter and is a fantastic type,” Mr Hawker said. The reserve champion White Suffolk ewe sash was awarded to Brimfield for its ewe from the ewe under 1.5 years born on or after June 1 class. The ewe stood up well in her class of 15 entries, where Mr Hawker said she was very sound with a beautiful neck extension and shoulder. “She has real presence,” he said. Annaghdowns was awarded first place in both the group of three ewes under 1.5 years class and the group of three rams under 1.5 years class. Winning this year’s progeny group of any sex or age progeny by the same sire was Brimfield. White Suffolk competition: Grand champion and champion ram: Venturon Livestock Reserve champion ram: Annaghdowns Champion ewe: Venturon Livestock Reserve champion ewe: Brimfield Breeders group: Venturon Livestock Group of three ewes: Annaghdowns Group of three rams: Annaghdowns Progeny group: Brimfield