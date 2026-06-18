A pastoral industry group has called to scrap the flat flee and structurally reform the cattle transaction levy as it undergoes its first review in two decades. The Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA confirmed on Thursday its submission called for fairness across cattle values through switching to a percentage-based levy system, rather than a flat cattle rate of $5 per head. The farming body has additionally called for existing government research and development funding to be matched by the cattle industry before any increase to the levy rate. A statement from the PGA said the grass-fed sector “consistently” failed to reach the gross value of production of the 0.5 per cent cap, losing an estimated $80 million in potential investment matching each year. The levy has not been comprehensively reviewed since 2006 despite major changes to production systems, biosecurity risks, market conditions, and industry expectations. The first paper into the review found the current system inflexible to changes and events, identified the need for more regular reviews of the levy system, the possibility for additional levy schemes, and expanded capability of industry representation. Submissions, which closed on June 12, were opened up to industry bodies and producers across Australia. The PGA called for a reallocation of expenditure by reducing marketing, increasing research and development, and funds to Animal Health Australia and the National Residue Survey. It rejected any new compulsory levy streams for biosecurity or integrity systems unless they were subject to producer approval, as well as rejecting advocacy bodies or agricultural political activities receiving funds from compulsory levies which PGA suggested be coded by legislation. PGA president Digby Stretch said before a rate rise to the levy could be considered, the industry must address unrealised value. “Every dollar of R&D levy attracts a dollar of Commonwealth matching. That money should not be left on the table,” he said. “Before any increase is discussed, we must demonstrate we can use what is already available.” The PGA rejected a net increase in total levy collection from producers above the current levels, and stated it “strongly” opposed compulsory levies funding industry representation, instead recommending voluntary membership fees or a check-off system. The current levy is paid at the point of sale and then divided by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and distributed to Meat and Livestock Australia, Animal Health Australia, and the National Residue Survey. The first discussion paper into the review, released on May 15, said an increase to the current levy was not “necessarily required”, but some cost tensions required evaluation to ensure a balance in services and activities. “While changes may be recommended by the committee, these are unlikely to be limited to the funds collected but are also likely to include recommendations for systemic reform, within the parameters set out in the guidelines and enabled through regulation and legislation,” it said. The paper found the existing system’s perceived inflexibility hampered government and industry responses to events such as biosecurity breaches and outbreaks, such as lumpy skin disease and foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia. It said the outbreaks and management, which occurred outside of planned budget cycles, became heavily dependent on additional government investment instead of industry funds. Cattle Australia was contacted for comment.