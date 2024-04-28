Meat and Livestock Australia’s BeefUp forum is coming to the Pilbara later this month, with a jam-packed two-day program at Newman and Roy Hill. The State’s premier cattle conference brings together producers, advisers and researchers to share ideas and projects aimed at growing WA’s northern beef industry. It will take place over two days — at Newman Shire Hall on Thursday, May 23, and Roy Hill Station on Friday, May 24. Each program features a unique agenda of presentations, demonstrations and Q&A sessions. MLA productivity and animal wellbeing group manager David Beatty said the topics were specifically geared towards local cattle producers. “In conjunction with the producer-driven Pilbara Regional Beef Research Committee, these BeefUp forums have been designed by producers in order to cover key topics for Pilbara pastoral businesses,” he said. “These include discussing seasonal strategies and production drivers, all things new in ag-tech, and hearing the latest on emerging export markets in South-East Asia. “There will also be a strong focus on carbon and nature-based markets, as well as hearing about all the programs, tools and resources available for producers based in the Pilbara.” Guest speakers from across Australia will share the latest information on research and development, and programs and services for the red meat industry. They include speakers from the University of WA, the University of New England, PRBRC, the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Imperial Bovine Breeding Services, and MLA. About 50 cattle producers attended the last BeefUp forum, held at Fitzroy Crossing in the Kimberley in early March. BeefUp is supported by KPCA and DPIRD. Visit mla.com.au/news-and-events/events-and-workshops to register.