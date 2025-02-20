Pilbara pastoralists will have to wait for floodwaters to recede before they start to pick up the pieces after cyclone Zelia tore through, with De Grey and Carlindie stations believed to have been the worst hit. The powerful weather system brought heavy rain and damaging winds after crossing the coast near Port Hedland as a category four storm on Friday, before weakening to a tropical low as it tracked south. Residents have been rallying around the owners of Carlindie Station, 75km south-east of Port Hedland, which bore the brunt of the storm. Aerial images show buildings and vehicles badly damaged, roofs torn off and trees uprooted. While all residents at the station have been confirmed safe, caretakers Kellie and Bill Jackman have reportedly “lost everything” and were receiving support from emergency services. Ash Tiller, a friend of the Jackmans, said the family had “been through hell” after the cyclone system tore through the station, destroying everything in its path. “(The Jackmans) have lost everything and are awaiting SES to give them support,” Ms Tiller said. “They are all safe and just absolutely devastated, nothing is salvageable. They have nothing left, not even the cars.” Five people were also flown from Yarrie Station to Marble Bar on Sunday because of extensive flooding, De Grey Station, 100km north of Port Hedland, was directly in the storm’s path when it hit the Pilbara coast on Friday. All three stations reported rainfall totals of about 500mm, with the De Grey River rising to a record 9m. Coolenar Pool peaked at 9.02m on Sunday, exceeding the previous high mark from March 2000. Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association has reported minimal cattle deaths, but concerns remain for the surviving animals stuck on small islands who will not be able to access green feed until the landscape starts to dry. Premier Roger Cook said on Sunday that response teams would move to help affected stations as soon as possible, with a handful believed to have suffered “extensive damage”. “We just have to get in on the ground. It’s highly impacted by flood waters at the moment,” he said. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, wind gusts peaked at 270km/h within the storm’s core. Winds and floodwaters had already started to rise last Thursday, with emergency services rescuing a truck driver from floodwaters after a road train washed off a bridge and became partially submerged near Marble Bar. A Department of Emergency Services spokesman said there were 22 calls for assistance across the region on Sunday, with 126 calls for help being recorded since Friday, mostly due to fallen trees. Town of Port Hedland mayor Peter Carter said had the cyclone shifted just 30km closer, the impact could have been far worse, adding: “Cyclones are mystery beasts, they can twist and turn and do what this one did.” Authorities were still closely monitoring the De Grey River catchment on Tuesday, where floodwaters continue to cause road closures and pose potential isolation risks for communities in Marble Bar, Nullagine, and Warralong. Flooding has cut roads across the region including the Great Northern Highway which connects the North West with WA’s south, ensuring no fresh supplies for many towns including Broome. Roads in the Pilbara are set to be cut for days. But Broome shire president Chris Mitchell said contingencies were in place to have trucks arrive via South Australia and the Northern Territory to help restock stores. The full extent of flood damage caused by Zelia is not expected to be known until water levels recede. The Premier on Tuesday said government financial assistance would be available once rapid damage assessments were completed, and announced a $5 million resilience fund to strengthen supply chains. One of the world’s largest iron ore hubs, Port Hedland has reopened after being closed for days ahead of Zelia’s impact with mining giants including BHP indicating no major damage to their sites.