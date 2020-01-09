Prime Beef is ultimate reference guide — no bull

Countryman’s ultimate guide for WA’s commercial cattle producers is about to hit the news stands.

The seventh annual Prime Beef, a 24-page lift-out boasting the latest on the State’s quality bull genetics, will be included in next Thursday’s Countryman.

The popular guide to this year’s bull-selling season is brought to you by some of WA’s top seed stock producers, plus relevant beef industry stakeholders.

It will be the go-to reference for commercial cattle producers, featuring important bull sale dates and industry contacts.

Within the magazine-style bullish publication, are photos of some of the top bulls on offer this season — a not-to-miss opportunity to get a firsthand look at your next potential investment.

Camera Icon This year's front page of Prime Beef.

Prime Beef partakers may also enjoy reading through the pages of beef industry stories, which are authored by several movers and shakers of the trade.

With beef prices forecast to remain strong for the foreseeable future, Prime Beef readers are offered up-to-date advice on decision making towards profitability.

So when the cows come home and it’s time to put your feet up and relax, pick up Prime Beef off the coffee table and prepare for an enjoyable look-in to the next few busy months of bull sales.

What better way to celebrate the beef industry at the start of the new year?