More than 100,000 livestock are believed to have died or been lost in the Queensland floods as graziers brace for further rainfall. Initial data from the Queensland Department of Primary Industries released has estimated 105,348 livestock are missing or killed. The floods also affected 3183km of fencing and 4076km of private roads, drawing a comparison to the 2019 flooding when more than 500,000 cattle, sheep and goats were killed across 11.4 million hectares. Queensland Primary Industries Minister Tony Perrett said the figures were “shocking” and warned they were expected to rise. “More than 100,000 cattle, sheep, goats and horses have perished or are missing due to the catastrophic floods that have covered half a million square kilometres of western Queensland,” he said. “These are only early indications of the magnitude of this disaster and while these preliminary numbers are shocking, we are expecting them to continue to climb as floodwaters recede.” Queensland cities and towns have been inundated in recent weeks, with some locations receiving a year’s worth of rain in days. The flooded area is estimated to be twice the size of Victoria and centred around towns including Stonehenge, Jundah and Windora. While the expansive flood-ravaged area is more than 1000km west of Brisbane, the impact will be felt far and wide. Most farmers have not been able to survey the damage, with its full extent unknown until the flooding eases — a process that could take weeks. But they are now bracing for more rain across central and southern parts of the State as ex-tropical cyclone Dianne moves across the Northern Territory. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rainfall and damaging wind gusts across already flooded or saturated areas as the front pushes across central Queensland and down to northern NSW. The heaviest falls are set to hit southern Queensland and northern NSW on Wednesday, April 2, with totals exceeding 100mm in some areas. “We’re talking about a massive loss . . . in relation to their livestock, cattle, sheep and goats,” Queensland Emergency Services Minister Dan Purdie said. “Some of those families and some of those farmers have been on the land for a long time. It might take a long time to recover.” Mecardo analyst Angus Brown said the prolonged flooding was expected to impact the cattle market both in the short and the long term, with price rises on the east coast. “The scale of livestock losses won’t be known for some time, and as such, the impact on the herd is hard to quantify,” he said. A $5 million emergency fodder support package has been established for eligible farmers in Barcoo, Boulia, Bulloo, Diamantina, Longreach, Murweh, Paroo, Quilpie, and Winton.