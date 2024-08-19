A Tarin Rock-bred Poll Merino ram offered by the Gooding family, of East Mundalla stud sold to a top of $13,500 at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Sale. The sale, held by Elders and Nutrien Livestock on August 16 at the Katanning Leisure Centre, offered 12 rams, with 11 sold for an average price of $6545, down a massive $4788/head on last year when 15 rams sold to a top of $41,000 and average price of $11,333. The sale topper, East Mundalla tag M60400, was sired by Masterbuilt 89 and measured 17.9 micron, yielding 75.1 per cent with a standard deviation of 3.1 and a comfort factor of 99.5. The ram was secured by a syndicate of three buyers including the Blight family of Seymour Park stud in Highbury, the Cowan family of Crichton Vale stud in Narembeen, and the Boughen family, of Kamora Park in South Australia. The $10,500 second top-priced ram, Seymour Park tag M60567, was sold to the Cowan family, who were repeat buyers. Also making top money, was a Coromandel ram, tag M60101, offered by the Campbell family of Gairdner, which sold for $10,000 to another syndicate of three buyers including the Wise family, of Wililoo stud in Katanning, and the Blight family, of Seymour Park stud and the Boughen family, of Kamora Park stud. Most vendors were satisfied with the prices received granted the tight season and lack of confidence in the industry due to the Federal Government’s policy to ban the live sheep export trade by sea in 2028.