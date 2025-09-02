The chemical pheromone that is naturally produced by lactating cows may lead researchers to discover a synthetic version that could be used to calm cattle and improve animal welfare. A recent Meat and Livestock Australia and Australian Lot Feeders’ Association-funded project has investigated the use of this synthetic Bovine appeasing substance aimed at improving production and health of beef cattle. Through the evaluation of data from scientific publications, NSW-based Scibus founder and managing director Ian Lean and research director Helen Golder used a meta-analysis (statistical method) approach to determine the effects on production, health, and lower stress levels of cattle treated with the substance. Dr Golder said the project began with literature search. “We had strict screening criteria to identify data that was suitable for a meta-analysis,” she said. “Meta-analysis is a statistical method that allows data from different experiments on the same subject to be combined. “It provides a larger dataset, meaning findings are more precise and reliable than those of individual experiments.” The researchers were aiming to evaluate the synthetic substance that may mimic the natural producing pheromone that lactating cows produced from which was released from the udder enabling a calming effect on her calves. “It is believed that through applying the synthetic substance behind the ear and or the poll of an animal four to six hours before a stressful event, such as entering a feedlot, transport, weaning, etc, it will have a calming effect on the animal,” Ms Golder said. “The project found animals that had the substance applied has a significant decrease in concentrations of the stress indicator, blood cortisol. “The decrease seen suggested that animal welfare may be improved with the application of Bovine appeasing substance before a stressful management event.” Dr Golder said the data analysed did not show an overall improvement in production or health. “This may have been due to the limited number of contributing experiments,” she said. “Some experiments did show an improvement in body weight, lower mortality, and an increase in virus antibodies. Dr Lean said this suggested potential improvements in both production and health, but more testing would be required to increase the dataset size to evaluate this theory. He said there were several scientific publications indicating interest in the product. “What we found shows a potential to improve animal welfare during routine management events, and with more research, there is potential for accompanying production and health benefits,” Dr Lean said. The researchers both agreed it would be beneficial to conduct a well-replicated study in an Australian feedlot environment.