Santa Gertrudis is one of the leading cattle breeds in Australia, excelling in the areas of crossbreeding, weight for age, food conversion efficiency, and daily weight gain. They are a big beef breed with mature bulls weighing from 900kg while mature cows weigh 630kg to 725kg. Santa Gertrudis cattle adapt easily and quickly to a wide range of climatic conditions and can now be seen flourishing in all States of Australia. This hardy cattle breed survives in the harsh cold climates of Victoria and Tasmania to the sun-baked plains of the Northern Territory and tropical Queensland. Combining hardiness with beef, they are exceptionally good foragers, due to their excellent walking ability — they can travel long distances for food and water. Compared to other major breeds, Santa Gertrudis consistently produce bigger calf drops. These cattle have longevity and bulls have been known to work until 14-15 years of age and regularly females of 13-15 years and more have been recorded as producers of top calves. The breed delivers fewer production problems known to be easy-calving, cows are renowned for producing calves with small birth weight and rapid weight gains to weaning. Santa Gertrudis cattle have good dark coats, have well hooded eyes and are known to be resistant to cancer, and have also proven resistant to pink eye problems. They have high resistance to bloat under a variety of conditions. The breed produces strong healthy calves at a high percentage from birth to weaning which calculates to producer profits. They have maintained a high inbuilt and heritable resistance to ticks. Cows are known for their mothering ability with above average production of quality milk with a high butterfat content. They have natural nursing ability - one cow will often stand guard over numerous calves while the other cows graze proving excellent maternal instincts. Santa Gertrudis consistently excel with carcase weight growth per day with weight gains of 1 to 1.5kg/day easily attainable. The breed can be turned off at a young age, which makes them popular in WA’s baby beef market, or as vealers and yearlings. Grazed on quality pasture, they can be turned off as bullocks or destined to feedlot export markets. They have a natural ability for efficient feed conversion and quick weight gains either on pasture or through grain fed feedlots. Their gain efficiency comes without excess fat deposits. Santa Gertrudis cattle maintain a high buyer demand due to their reputation for high yielding carcase with the ability to produce ideal fat cover for the markets. Large mature size ensures high salvage values on culled stock. Santa Gertrudis are acceptable under the Standard of Excellence either horned or polled. Cows calve easily and their highly developed protective mothering instinct is regularly illustrated with a few cows tending to 10 to 20 calves while other cows graze. SANTA GERTRUDIS TIMELINE 1920: King Ranch began crossing Shorthorns with Brahmans. 1920: Crossbred bull calf born and named Monkey. 1923: Monkey sired true to type calves. 1930s: King Ranch begins selling Santa Gertrudis bulls 1936: Bulls exported to Cuba. 1940: Santa Gertrudis recognised as a breed by USDA 1950: Santa Gertrudis Breeders International Association formed. 1952: Australia imports 75 bulls and 200 heifers. 1954: King Ranch headquarters established in Queensland. 1954: Santa Gertrudis Breeders’ Association formed. 1975: Association registered as a company limited.