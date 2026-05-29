The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is encouraging sheep producers to take early, preventative action to reduce the risk of pregnancy toxaemia and hypocalcaemia during winter. DPIRD field veterinary officer Izzy Drage said variable seasonal conditions could result in inconsistent pasture growth and declining feed quality at a time when ewe nutritional demand was rising rapidly. “Pregnancy toxaemia and hypocalcaemia are important metabolic diseases that affect lambing ewe flocks and may present with similar nervous system signs, such as dullness, separation from the mob, weakness and death,” Dr Drage said. “Despite having different causes and treatment requirements, both diseases are best managed through prevention and early planning. “Late pregnancy is when ewes are least able to tolerate even small drops in energy or mineral intake. “This season the risk of short feed gaps or reduced feed quality is higher due to variable or below‑average rainfall delaying pasture growth and creating inconsistency in feed supply, and that’s when pregnancy toxaemia and hypocalcaemia are most likely to occur.” Dr Drage said pregnancy scanning remained one of the most effective tools for disease prevention, allowing producers to identify high‑risk mobs and manage them accordingly. “Knowing which ewes are carrying twins or triplets means nutrition can be targeted where it is needed most,” she said. “Multiple‑bearing ewes have much higher requirements and are the first to be affected if feed supply or quality falls behind demand.” Maintaining consistent supplementary feeding through late pregnancy was also critical. “Consistency matters just as much as what is being fed,” Dr Drage said. “Interruptions to feeding, short periods of feed or sudden diet changes can rapidly increase the risk of metabolic disease, particularly in multiple‑bearing ewes.” Stress management was another key factor in prevention. “Minimising yarding, mustering, and time off feed in the final three to four weeks before lambing can make a significant difference,” Dr Drage said. While prevention is the priority, Dr Drage reminded producers that nervous system signs associated with pregnancy toxaemia and hypocalcaemia could resemble those seen with emergency animal diseases. “Any unusual neurological signs, abnormal behaviour or unexpected deaths should be investigated promptly,” she said. “Early reporting supports Australia’s disease surveillance systems and plays an important role in protecting market access for livestock and livestock products.” Veterinary investigations may be eligible for subsidy under DPIRD’s significant disease investigation program, and producers are encouraged to contact their private veterinarian or local DPIRD field vet if concerns arise. If an exotic animal disease is suspected, producers should immediately contact their veterinarian or call the EAD hotline on 1800 675 888. Further information about pregnancy toxaemia and hypocalcaemia is available at the DPIRD website.