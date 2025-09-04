Stone Axe Pastoral began exporting its first chilled carcases to the United Kingdom this year and contributed to total Australian beef exports increasing by 162 per cent there in the 2024 calendar year. Taking advantage of this growth in UK consumer demand, Meat and Livestock Australia hosted a trade site at London’s Food Week Hospitality, Restaurant and Catering show in March 2025. The Aussie Beef and Lamb-branded trade site featured eight of Australia’s most prominent red meat exporters, with more than 25,000 chefs, media, influencers, and retail and wholesale procurement teams. Queensland-based Stone Axe Pastoral Company sales and marketing manager Steve Shields, who markets an Australian full-blood Wagyu brand, said the UK show provided a great platform. He said it led Stone Axe to secure a local distributor for their full-blood Wagyu product. “We were able to connect with high-end butchers, luxury food retailers and top-tier chefs, that were looking for highly marbled and flavoursome beef,” Mr Shields said. “We received strong interest in our minimum 400-day grain fed full-blood Wagyu from several key distribution partners and premium food service operators. “Since then, we have commenced working with UK-based distributor Tom Hixson, of Smithfield. Our first UK order was exported in May this year.” Mr Shields said the show was a valuable opportunity to educate the market on what sets Stone Axe’s full-blood Wagyu apart. “Launching with Tom Hixson has already secured placement with several high-end restaurants with strong interest in a range of cuts,” he said. Since launching in the UK, Stone Axe Wagyu has featured on prominent social media accounts including UK-based Thomas Joseph Butchery and Nutritionist, Emily English. “We love to interact with our customers across the globe and share content daily with our highly engaged Wagyu community,” Mr Shields said. “The UK will be a key market for Stone Axe moving forward and Europe represents a discerning market where quality and provenance matter. “We have major growth aspirations for the UK and EU and welcome opportunities to showcase our Australian Wagyu brand by working with MLA.” Mr Shields said while the US was Stone Axe Pastoral’s largest export market, about 800 air-freight chilled carcases every month, initial UK exports would triple by next year to about 18 carcases with “unlimited potential”. “The carcases contain 28 cuts for a diversified range of consumers, which is key for a successful beef enterprise,” he said. Stone Axe Pastoral was founded in 2014 Stone Axe Mathew Walker, whose father Chris pioneered the Australian Wagyu industry by importing full-blood animals from Japan. It has since grown to become one of the world’s largest vertically integrated Wagyu enterprises with more than 62,000 head of full-blood and crossbred breeding herds, with half of the breeding herd at seven properties in WA, including two feedlots. It has 5000ha of prime cattle country in NSW, Victoria and WA, and acquired Margaret River Premium Meat Exports in 2019. Mr Shields said Margaret River Premium Meat Exports would start exporting carcases to the UK next year. MLA UK country manager Richard Sanders said Australian red meat was gaining traction in the UK as it became better known for consistency and a superior eating quality grading system. He said Australian beef exports of 6296 tonnes was a 162 per cent increase on 2024. “High carcase weights and stable herd numbers will drive Australian beef,” Mr Sanders said. “In addition, Australia exported 18,852 tonnes of sheep meat to the UK, up 47 per cent year-on-year. “What these figures demonstrate is that seasonal fluctuations in supply and demand for premium products and cuts are driving sales of Australian beef and lamb in the UK.”