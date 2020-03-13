The Sheep Collective scoops WA award

The Sheep Collective has continued its stellar run of success, taking out what is arguably WA’s most prestigious business marketing award last night.

The group took out the marketing excellence award at the annual Pinnacle Awards at The Westin in Perth last night, being recognised for its push to share the “untold stories” of live export.

The marketing excellence award provides recognition for an organisation that has achieved outstanding results through key initiatives demonstrating leadership and commitment to excellence in marketing and public relations.

On hand to accept the award last night, The Sheep Collective managing director Holly Ludeman said the group was founded to fill a “void of information” about Australia’s live export sector.

“When there is a void of information it must be filled, and in the live export sector and many other intensive agricultural industries, this is often a loud activist voice opposed to these industries,” said Ms Ludeman.

“In Vietnam, Kuwait, Qatar and Indonesia tonight people are eating food that we have provided them and I think we should be proud of that.'

Ms Ludeman thanked all The Sheep Collective supporters with a special thank you to the consultants that have helped bring the vision to life —The Hub Marketing Communications, Lush The Content Agency and Media Stable.

“Live export isn't sexy, it can be dirty, dusty and smelly but it's not cruel. I realised that whilst we were great at what we did, we weren't telling anyone we were just getting on with it,” said Ms Ludeman.

“Our work is never done, we will continue to tell our stories and communicate through share values, which is a powerful way to connect with our audience.”

As a winner, The Sheep Collective receives leadership and management training to the value of $20,000 to give to a charity of their choice, The Sheep Collective chose to give their donation to Good Sammy's.

Other Pinnacle Award winners last night included: RAC (Corporate Social Responsibility), the City of Fremantle (Customer Service Excellence); Starling Energy Group (Emerging Business Excellence); Green Skills (Green Business Excellence); Brida (Human Resource Management Excellence); WA Country Health Service (Innovation Excellence); The Livestock Collective, trading as The Sheep Collective (Marketing Excellence); and Fortescue Metals Group (Workplace Diversity Excellence).

Northern Star Resources boss Bill Beaument took out the major award and was crowned WA Pinnacle Awards’ Business Leader of the Year.

AIM WA chief executive Professor Gary Martin said with more than $180,000 of prizes going to charities, last night’s gala dinner and ceremony at The Westin in Perth was cause for a double celebration.

“Not only did eight organisations and a single individual on the WA business landscape receive recognition for their outstanding leadership, nine charities will share in their prize,” he said.