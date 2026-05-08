WA’s southern agriculture community is pulling together an extraordinary amount of money in support of anti-bullying charity, Dolly’s Dream, wearing blue shirts and auctioning a steer in support. The Bunbury Nutrien branch has raised just shy of $75,000 to support Dolly’s Dream and Do It For Dolly Day on May 8. It anticipates more donations for the cause, aiming for a fundraising target of $250,000 — more than its total of $130,000 raised last year. Fundraising for the cause at the branch started in 2023 with a small morning tea and, since then efforts have gone from “strength to strength” with the help of auctioneer Chris Waddingham who suggested the idea of a sundowner and auction to support the charity. The Bunbury team was inspired to wear blue every Friday by colleagues in Katherine, to further raise awareness. Amy “Dolly” Everett was a 14-year-old girl from the Northern Territory who died by suicide in 2018 after experiencing relentless bullying, online and at school. Kate Demarti from Nutrien Bunbury is passionately committed to supporting the cause to support others who have experienced bullying — a drive she shares with Mr Waddingham. “As we raise awareness for Dolly’s Dream, we are touched by the support of our community, and the willingness of those around us to have important conversations around being kind and showing up for your family, your mates and anyone who may be going through a rough patch,” she said. “Dolly’s Dream does such important work, be it through the charity’s preventative programs or response strategies. “We are proud to play our part in helping fund efforts to spread kindness and make the world a safer place — especially for young people.” The 570kg Freisan-cross charity steer was donated by G.A. Cavallo and bought by Harvest Road for $2300 at the Boyanup Saleyards on Wednesday. Harvest Road livestock buyer and co-ordinator Adele Martin said it was the first time the agribusiness had bought the charity steer, and that the purchase was made for a “good cause”. “We’ve supported it elsewhere before as well, and it’s just great for awareness — it needs to be spread,” she said. Along with the auctioned steer, a quilt lovingly handmade by Marion Lewis and Rowena Tester depicting a quaint farm, will be auctioned at a sundowner on Friday. The charity sale also marked the first visit for four-year-old Pam Pratico, of Bridgetown, who said the cattle were very loud. Ms Demarti was optimistic of the support from the community, which she said was just as passionate about the cause as the Nutrien team. “We are also very fortunate to have many livestock customers who have donated animals to support this shared goal,” she said. “This generosity alone has helped raise more than $57,000 to kickstart our campaigning this year.” Raising funds for the charity is a year-round commitment for the Nutrien Bunbury team — comprised of about 20 team members — placing a donation box front and centre at the counter and selling chocolates to raise funds. “The passion shown by the team is completely infectious and I’m grateful for everyone’s support of this important cause,” Ms Demarti said. In their three years of fundraising for the cause, the team has raised more than $200,000 — a figure it hopes to grow each year, continuing the tradition.