Truckers dug deep into their pockets for good causes with a whopping $60,250 raised for various good causes, including a record $32,000 for the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation.

More than 150 WA and national Livestock and Rural Transporters Association members gathered in Busselton for their combined annual conferences on Friday-Saturday, August 4-5, where auctions were for ties donated by Tim Montague, of Montague Transport, and Great Southern Fuels sales representative Phil Brown.

Mr Montague’s tie, one with “trucks and cars on it”, raised a record $32,000, which pushed the total amount raised by the LRTAWA since 2001 to $112,000.

Mr Montague said it was the first tie he had donated to the cause and he was more than happy with the result.

Mr Brown threw his tie in for a silent auction to support the campaign of Murchison pastoralist Lara Jensen and 12 other Australian families to improve train lighting and level crossing safety — which raised $11,860 in total — $5000 coming from a syndicate of transport industry associates.

Ms Jensen took to Twitter to thank the donors on behalf of all the families and supporters who had been raising the issue of train lighting for the past 20 years.

“I would like to say a sincere, heartfelt and massive ‘thank you’ to the absolutely beautiful people (who donated),” Ms Jensen said.

“Words are just not enough to tell you all how much your kindness, generosity and support means to me and to all our families who have lost loved ones in this way — it’s moved me to tears.”

Camera Icon Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of WA chief executive Jan Cooper. Credit: Supplied / RegionalHUB

LRTAWA president Darran Bairstow said it was a fantastic turn out at the conference and attendees “really dug deep into their pockets” to assist those worthy causes.

LRTAWA executive officer Jan Cooper said the association had never had a problem raising funds due to the generosity of rural people.

“It’s a reaffirmation of regional people and that the industry is full of people who want to give back in some way,” Ms Cooper said.

“They all travel the roads, so train lighting and level crossing safety is an issue that concerns them, and they have children and want the best care for them if they have to send them to Perth.”