Angus Australia’s director election process is now under way with two WA nominees seeking votes for various positions on the two ballots. The 4000-member not-for-profit organisation across Australia and New Zealand dedicated to support the genetic improvement and marketability of Angus cattle is seeking to fill two vacancies for the nationally elected director position and one vacancy for a WA elected director position. Esperance-based Allegria Park stud co-principal Andrew Kuss will retire from the WA director seat after serving a maximum four two-year terms. Manjimup-based Gandy Angus stud co-principal Lex Gandy has been nominated for both the nationally elected director and the WA director positions. In her pitch for the national role, Ms Gandy will run against two incumbents, including Angus Australia president and chair Sinclair Munro and Victorian cattleman Simon Faulkiner, with director James Laurie retaining his seat. Ms Gandy will also be in contention with Mordallup Angus stud co-principal Mark Muir for her run as the Angus Australia WA director role with one position available. Mr Kuss said the two candidates for the WA seat were both fully qualified. With both Ms Gandy and Mr Muir running for the WA director position, this provides all financial full and honorary life members residing in WA the eligibility to vote for their preferred candidate. Ms Gandy has more than 20 years experience breeding registered Angus cattle and has been actively involved in the breed through the Angus Australia ASBP committee, GenAngus, and the WA Angus committee. She has completed the ASIC directors course and has experience from previous board roles. “My key priorities if elected would be maintaining, communicating and building the Angus Premium, making EBV data practical, useable and commercially focused,” she said. “A priority would be to improve member services for WA to ensure those producer members get the same level of engagement, support and access to Angus Australia resources as our Eastern States counterparts.” Mr Muir, who has spent his entire working life involved with Angus cattle, said he was very passionate about the industry. “Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to give back to the breed, including serving as the WA Angus chairman for three years,” he said. “While remaining an active committee member, I understand the conditions we work in and the importance of having practical and grounded representation at the national level. “If elected, I’ll represent WA breeders with a straightforward and honest approach, WA has its own set of conditions and challenges, and it’s important we’re not overlooked.” Electronic ballots have now been distributed to eligible members to determine the composition of the Angus Australia board. Voting closes on Friday, May 1 at 5pm AEST. Newly elected directors will take office at the conclusion of the annual meeting in Ballarat on Tuesday, May 26.