Venturon takes cattle supreme sash at Wagin

A Boyup Brook-based stud has claimed the supreme cattle sash at this year’s Wagin Woolorama.

Venturon Livestock’s Harris Thompson was upbeat last Friday after the stud’s 13-month-old heifer Venturon Gayle Q11 was judged the supreme exhibit at Woolorama’s Cattle Exhibition.

Venturon Gayle Q11 outclassed her rivals and was judged junior champion European female, before being sashed multibreed junior female and then earning the overall honours.

Mr Thompson said he was pleased with the result ahead of the upcoming Charolais World Congress in Brisbane this August.

“We were really happy with the team and we knew they were some of the best cattle we’d put out,” he said.

“It is our big hit-out this year at the World Congress at Brisbane, so it was great to get the result here.

“We have been planning this for a few years.

“It is great to come along and get a great result because Wagin is one of our favourite shows.”

Camera Icon Judge Hannah Powe, Commonwealth agribusiness executive Great Southern Bec Kempin, Wagin Woolorama rural ambassador Kelly Gorter and Venturon Livestock stud's Harris Thompson with the Cattle Exhibition Supreme Exhibit, Venturon Gayle Q11. Credit: Zach Relph / Countryman

Hannah Powe, of Goondoola Red Angus stud at Cargo in NSW, made the journey across the Nullarbor to Wagin to judge the cattle competition.

Ms Powe said Venturon Gayle Q11 boasted strong feminine traits.

“There is a lot to admire and appreciated in terms of what she offers the industry and Charolais breed,” she said.

“I am a sucker for a fancy little heifer and I think she really hits that mark.

“When you look at her in terms of her breeding, I think she has a lot to offer — her overall body mass and muscle density is really impressive.”

Venturon entered three Charolais, including Venturon Gayle Q11, and five Angus into the cattle exhibition, with one-year-old bull Venturon Qantas Q17 sashed the multibreed champion junior bull.

It came as Southend stud’s Southend Narssist won the multibreed champion senior bull and Elgin Park California Girl L4 snared the multibreed champion senior female.