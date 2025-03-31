WA livestock processor V&V Walsh has released forward contracts for the supply of trade and supermarket lambs to its Bunbury abattoir, with prices up more than $50 per head on last year’s forward contracts. The move comes at a time when WA’s lamb market is under pressure, with limited abattoir space available across the board and local feeders largely overbooked and taking bookings from May onwards. The company has launched a wide grid for the late autumn and early winter forward contracts, seeking 20 to 28kg hot score carcase weight lambs with a fat score range of between two and four. The price begins at $7.80/kg in May, rising to $8/kg in June and $8.20/kg in July. In comparison, the company’s July 2024 forward price for the same weight and grade lambs was $6/kg. For a 24kg lamb, that equates to a price increase of $52.80 per head. V&V Walsh general manager Brent Dancer said the year-on-year price increase demonstrated the resilience of the WA lamb industry and its ability to bounce back from a poor year. He said the price increase represented the current global demand for lamb, and V&V Walsh’s confidence in the short and long-term future of the lamb sector. “We continue to receive strong demand for lamb both domestically and internationally,” he said. “These forward contracts aim to shore-up our supplies for the winter months so we can meet that demand. “The wide grid we have provided growers reflects the ongoing inquiry from a wide range of markets — whether the lambs are destined for butchers shops, supermarkets, food service or export, we have a market for them.” Mecardo market analyst Angus Brown said WA over-the-hook sheep and lamb prices had fluctuated this year, with producers enjoying prices above 700¢ through December and January, before being hit with an all too familiar rapid price decline. “In the second week of February, the Western Australian Trade Lamb Indicator fell more than 100¢/kg cwt and has stayed around the 600¢ mark since,” he said. “The relatively small WA market means there is more volatility, with rapid price movements as the supply fluctuates.” WAFarmers livestock council president Geoff Pearson said the V&V price rise for the upcoming winter months were going in the right direction, but it was preferred to have longer-term contracts to give producers more confidence. “Producers are taking all the risks and since the Federal Government’s policy to ban the live export sheep trade, they have lost a lot of their risk profile,” he said. “WA producers have been waiting for a long time on increased prices, while dealing with low values for their livestock. “Processors should be thinking carefully about keep producers in business – most importantly to ensure supply is there when they need it.” V&V Walsh head buyer Paul Gault said since the recent launch of the contracts, May uptake had been very strong, and June was filling up. “Our top producers are getting more than $200/head at the moment and even the farmers who produce fair average quality lambs are averaging more than $130,” he said. “So, the price is rewarding those farmers who continue to produce good lambs.” V&V Walsh has been processing record summer and autumn numbers of sheep and lamb, with the abattoir working most Saturdays in February and March, and two more planned for April, to cater for the turn-off. “It has been a dry summer, and we want to make sure we are there to provide turn-off options for sheep and lamb farmers when they want to sell stock,” Mr Dancer said. “This is all part of an integrated supply chain where we all work together to sustain the long-term future of the WA lamb industry.”