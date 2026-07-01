A WA meat processor is urging an uptake in forward contracts by cattle and sheep producers, saying trust needs to be built in the supply chain to ensure better pricing and transparency. V&V Walsh chief executive Brett Dancer, head buyer Paul Gault, and business manager sales and livestock Rhys Devitt fielded questions on the contracts at the WAFarmers grain conference in Albany on Friday. Mr Devitt said he considered the processor was proactive in the last year-and-a-half with pricing in its forward contracts to “at least” guarantee its own supply. He said the company had found it hard to get producers, and customers in the consumer market, to sign up for contracts more then three months out for sheep orders. “We’re constantly trying to figure out new ways on how we can guarantee pricing going forward, but I think it’s something that the West Australian livestock producers have to get on board with,” Mr Devitt said. “So far that’s been really difficult to do, despite what we put out. “We constantly have contracts that don’t get fulfilled . . . that puts lots of stress down on our system, because we are obligated by that piece of paper to supply those loans, so we acknowledge that we have to play a role in it.” One audience member suggested the low uptake of forward contracts was because of the difficulty in drawing them up due to the nature of the industry, as well as concerns about the return on investments for farmers. Mr Dancer rejected the suggestion and said V&V Walsh was receiving feedback about an increased demand for forward contracts, but would ultimately have the contracted price used against the processor as farmers searched for a better price. “I know some people like to keep their cards close to their chest with what they’re doing, but sometimes not telling us what you’re planning doesn’t allow us to go and find you the better markets and the better money,” he said. “There’s a fine line between your IP and sharing too much, but for us the information just helps us plan, and the more we can plan, there are more markets for us to go to with confidence. “I think everyone does just need to get out of that mindset that ‘don’t tell them what we’re planning’, because we’re not going to use it.” Mr Gault said he could count on one hand the amount of producers that signed up for V&V Walsh’s first forward contract, put out at $10/kg in 2020. Mr Dancer said it was time to build trust in the industry and knock out the “us versus them” mentality. “We’re trying to start to come to the market and be more transparent and get connected and put out forward contracts, but then we keep having them used against us,” he said. “We’ve both got to come to the party, and this is about creating the trust and the connection with our producers.”