The Western dairy industry was treated to insights into specialised genetic selection in order to grow a dairy producers’ herd and increased milk production. Speaking at the Western Dairy: Dairy Innovation Day on June 4 in Capel, Datagene stakeholder relations specialist Peter Thurn said adaptive traits were key to ensuring calf survival and herd growth. Mr Thurn said a Datagene survey, conducted at the beginning of last year, found heat tolerance of particular interest for producers in northern New South Wales, Queensland, and WA. “Heat tolerance is an interesting trait that’s defined by a reduction in production in times of hot or humid temperatures,” he said. “What we know is all cows’ production will drop when it gets hot, but some cows drop by more than others, and the idea around heat tolerance is to identify the cows whose production drops less. “It’s also about identifying cows that maintain feed intake in those circumstances, and also have a more stable body temperature, and in those sorts of circumstances those heat tolerant cows are going to be less stressed.” He said smaller cows were ideal for hotter weather due to their ability to dissipate heat easier than bigger cows’ skin surface area to body volume ratio. “There’s a thing called the SLICK gene that comes out of Senepol cattle . . . that’s been introgressed into the Holstein breed,” Mr Thurn said. “That’s a gene that delivers cattle with shorter hair, and they handle the heat much easier.” Mr Thurn said targeted gene selection could not only improve conception rates and reduce stillbirths, but also genetically improve an animals mastitis resistance. “We know that animals which have difficult calvings or lose their calves have lower production and more health problems as the years goes on, so by getting fertility right we can end up with a cow that, it calves at the right time and it’s unassisted, is going to have a less stressful lactation and be more resilient and be able to fight off any challenges that it might have through that lactation,” he said. Mr Thurn said the “key” component in genetic selection and increasing herd numbers was reducing calf stillbirths, creating improved animal health and welfare outcomes, and creating a more resilient herd. “There’s industry benefit for this consistent milk supply improved by animal welfare,” he said. “If we’re all doing our part in this space by breeding healthier and more productive cattle, we make it a whole lot easier for the industry advocates to promote animal welfare for us. “We reduce the risk and input costs, we have stronger sustainability outcomes, and we also start to address things like social licence and community expectations. “Ultimately adaptability and resilience becomes a win-win for farmers and the industry.”