Staff at the State’s biggest sheepmeat processing company WA Meat Marketing Co-operative are mourning the death of its chairman Craig Heggaton.

He was 63.

In a brief statement on Friday, WAMMCO confirmed Dr Heggaton “passed away tragically earlier this week”.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his wife Liz and family at this difficult time,” the statement said.

A qualified veterinarian and Kojonup farmer, Dr Heggaton was first appointed WAMMCO chair in 2015.

He was serving his third four-year term after being re-elected unopposed at the co-operative’s annual general meeting in Katanning in October 2021.

At the time, Dr Heggaton said his key focus would be to grow sheep meat in international markets, particularly North America, as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

Dr Heggaton ran Kojonup-based Evergreen Grazing Company, a mixed cropping and sheep enterprise, with wife Liz and their two children.

The family also own Genstock Breeding Services, established in 1983, which is the oldest sheep artificial breeding centres in Australia.