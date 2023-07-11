A large contingent of WA Merino stud breeders will be contesting their sheep at this week’s Australian Wool and Sheep Show at Bendigo, flying the flag for the State’s industry that relies on its $1.4 billion live export sheep trade.

The three-day event, from July 14 to 16, attracts more than 30,000 visitors and is the largest show of its type in the world.

Each year about 3000 sheep from 30 breeds across Australia compete in the show ring.

A total of 33 Merino and Poll Merinos from 12 studs in WA were trucked to the show by Mt Barker farmers Paul and Mitchell Williams across the Nullarbor through the efforts of co-ordinators Robyn Jones, of Bruce Rock, and Ashley Lock, of Narrogin.

On board was the Rangeview ram and ewe that took out the Countryman Cup pairs competition at Wagin Woolorama in March.

The impressive duo will contest the Merinos National Pairs at Bendigo, with the champion pairs from each State vying for the honour of being named the national winner.

The grand champion pair of one ram and one ewe will be announced on July 14 and will take home the coveted $5000 prize sponsored by Riverina Wool.

Darkan-based Rangeview stud co-principal Jeremy King said it would be the first time his family had represented WA in the contest.

“We hope to do our WA industry proud,” he said.

After winning their first Woolorama pairs title, Mr King said the live sheep trade was very important to the WA sheep and wool industry.

“Our group of stud breeders will be supporting the live trade at Bendigo,” he said.

The King family have been highly successful exhibiting their medium-wool Poll Merino ram, which was awarded the supreme sash at Woolorama and again at the Williams Expo.

This Banavie 190 sired ram will be one of WA’s top hopefuls at Bendigo, along with a Merino ram from the Wise family of Wililoo stud in Katanning.

Other hot prospects include a Westerdale Poll Merino ram bred at Collie, while entries from the Gairdner-based Coromandel stud and the Wickepin-based Eastville Park stud are always consistent.

Eastville Park stud co-principal Rob Mullan said last year WA’s entries were had their “equal best” showing compared to previous years.

“Everyone was very enthusiastic after two years of the show being cancelled from COVID,” he said.

“WA was consistent grand champion award winners in the medium and strong wool classes.

“We were pleased to be awarded the Grand Champion Medium Wool Ram of the Show for our August-shorn Merino ram.”