The latest survey measuring sentiment in the beef industry found WA producers had the biggest year-on-year increase in industry confidence. The April 2026 Beef Producer Intentions Survey was conducted by Meat & Livestock Australia and included 3055 responses from grass-fed beef cattle producers nationwide. The results are weighted to reflect the national producer base and provide a comprehensive snapshot of industry sentiment, herd composition and production intentions. Overall, 61 per cent of producers reported a positive outlook for the next 12 months, while just 8 per cent indicated a negative outlook, resulting in a strong net sentiment score of plus-53. MLA senior market information analyst Emiliano Diaz said the findings reflected a resilient industry navigating a complex operating environment. “Despite ongoing seasonal and market variability, Australian beef producers continue to show strong confidence in the year ahead,” Mr Diaz said. “While sentiment has moderated slightly from the highs seen in late 2025, it remains well above long-term averages, highlighting the underlying strength of the sector.” Sentiment remained positive across all States, with Victoria and South Australia recording the highest levels, both at plus-66, followed by Tasmania at plus-63, WA at plus-54, Queensland with plus-50 and NSW at plus-45. WA recorded the largest year-on-year improvement, reflecting a notable lift in confidence. “These results show confidence is broadly shared across the country, even though seasonal conditions and operating environments vary by region,” Mr Diaz said. “This is particularly evident in Western Australia, where producer sentiment has strengthened considerably over the past 12 months.” Herd management intentions remain stable, with 26 per cent of producers planning to increase herd size over the next year, 54 per cent intending to maintain current levels and 21 per cent expecting to reduce. These figures are in line with results from the same time last year and point to a cautious but steady approach to herd management. “Producers are carefully balancing decisions to rebuild or maintain herds against factors such as seasonal conditions, input costs and market opportunities,” Mr Diaz said. “The data shows most producers are prioritising stability, with gradual herd growth where conditions allow rather than large-scale shifts.” The survey estimates the national grass-fed adult cattle herd at about 29.7 million head as at 31 March, 2026. Queensland remains the largest cattle-producing State, accounting for about 46 per cent of the national herd, followed by NSW at 18 per cent, with other States comprising the remainder. Strong levels of cattle turn-off were reported in the first half of 2026, with producers indicating total sales of about 5.2 million head, split relatively evenly between the first and second quarters. This reflects both seasonal pressures in some regions and continued strong demand across domestic and export markets. “Producers are actively managing stock levels in response to local seasonal conditions, particularly in areas affected by dry weather, including northern NSW and southern Queensland,” Mr Diaz said. “At the same time, strong global demand and tight supply are creating opportunities, which is helping to support overall confidence.” Mr Diaz said the results reinforced the strength of the Australian beef industry as it navigated a period of both opportunity and challenge. “Global market conditions remain favourable for Australian beef, even as producers manage ongoing risks such as climate variability and input costs,” he said. “The consistency in producer sentiment and intentions underscores a sector that is well-positioned for the year ahead.” The Beef Producer Intentions Survey was developed by MLA to provide reliable industry insights and is used by both MLA and the Australian Bureau of Statistics. It is also a key input into MLA’s beef industry forecasting models.