Australian kelpies were put through their paces at the WA Sheep Expo Working Dog Auction that fetched a top price of $6800. The third annual sale, conducted by Westcoast Livestock on August 16 at the Katanning Leisure Centre, offered 11 kelpies, with six sold for an average price of $4150/head as compared with last year, when five sold to a top price of $12,000 and an average price of $8050. Sale co-ordinator Jim Harradine said this year’s line-up represented the “best quality so far”. “They sold better than I expected, given the state of the sheep industry,” he said, in reference to current lower sheep and wool prices. New vendors and first-time auction participants Amy and Mick Jackson, of Mount AI Kelpies in Kojonup, topped the sale with their kelpie Mount AI Caz, a six-year-old female that sold for $6800. Ms Jackson said Caz, sired by Barrkel Peters Poison and out of O’Loughlins Bini, was a genuine all-rounder, working sheep and cattle. “She has a flashy style and is strong and confident, unafraid of confrontation,” she said. “Caz is a silent, free-moving dog with medium eye, has a good nose bite on cattle when needed, but does not need a muzzle for sheep. “She has a great nature — friendly and easy to have around.” Caz will spend her working life in the Gippsland region of Victoria on a cattle and sheep farming enterprise operated by Tom O’Halloran and his family. Mr O’Halloran knows the value of a good working dog and was prepared to secure an appropriate “silent” type wherever one was available. He was able to inspect Caz through pre-sale AuctionsPlus videos. “I was also looking for a bitch so I could breed her using a silent male,” Mr O’Halloran said. Also making top money was kelpie breeder James Carr’s 18-month-old Shimmy Downs Molly. Mr Carr, who runs the Shimmy Downs Kelpie stud in Yalyalup, is a three-year vendor veteran of the sale, and holds the record price of $15,900 when he offered Shimmy Downs Tanner at the inaugural sale in 2022. This year, his kelpie Molly sold to Pingrup-based DM Stanich & Co farmhand Peter Roberts, who will work the dog in his employer’s 15,000 head sheep feedlot in Ongerup. “A good working dog is worth two stock hands,” Mr Roberts said. As a first-time buyer at the sale, Mr Roberts also paid $3500 for Mount AI Florence, a 14-month-old kelpie offered by the Jacksons. Last year’s $12,000 top-priced vendor Tim Bending, of Pinjarra, offered a nine-month-old female, Beraking Gabby, that was passed in at $3000. Mr Bending is preparing one of the four kelpies bred by Narrogin-based breeder Aticia Grey to be auctioned at the Perth Royal Show on September 27, with all proceeds going to Telethon.