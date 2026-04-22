Sheep farmers interested in using electronic identification data to enhance their flock’s performance have the opportunity to become a demonstration site for a national project. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is seeking sheep producers to participate in the Precision Sheep Management project, which involves sheep being given electronic identification, known as eID, to capture data to aid in flock management. If you are a sheep farmer, this is a practical opportunity to work with the PSM project team to build your skills in data recording and make more objective decisions in your sheep enterprise. Whether your focus is improving lamb survival, growth rates, or wool value, hosting a site provides the support and data needed to enhance your flock’s performance. Precision sheep management can be applied across all aspects of a sheep enterprise, including nutrition and feed management, livestock husbandry, reproduction strategies, weaner performance, breeding objectives and flock turnoff. The project is a joint initiative of Australian Wool Innovation and Meat & Livestock Australia, and DPIRD department development officer Darren De Vos said demonstration sites would be tailored to match participants’ interests and priorities. “We are keen to hear from producers with a range of interests and business priorities who would like to gain a better understanding of the performance of their sheep flock and build their confidence in making data-informed decisions,” he said. To register an expression of interest visit precisionsheephq.com or email darren.devos@dpird.wa.gov.au by April 30.