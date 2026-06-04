The need for a co-ordinated approach has been emphasised by the stakeholders behind a road map for WA’s sheep industry to transition away from live export. The 12-page WA Sheep Industry Roadmap to 2028, co-funded by Sheep Producers Australia and the Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, was launched in person and online on June 2. Its vision was to develop a “confident, adaptable WA sheep industry — supporting people across a profitable supply chain to meet changing markets, strengthened by innovation, science and technology.” Transition advocate Chris Rodwell said the road map provided an industry-led, medium to long-term strategy and a priority action plan for the for the state’s sheep and wool sector. “It’s what industry told us they wanted,” Dr Rodwell said. “It’s a practical plan to help improve confidence and guide investment choices for everybody involved in sheep. “By looking across the supply chain, it connects on farm decisions to markets, prices, and processing capacity. “And importantly, it gives producers greater confidence to plan for rebuilding our sheep flock to help everybody line up for global demand and value capture so that no money is left on the table.” The whole supply chain operating efficiently to optimise market value and profitability; informed, confident decision-making across the industry and a vibrant, positive and collaborative industry culture are the road map’s three goals. Challenges ranged from unclear value proposition to resistance to change, with improved value capture and supply-chain collaboration identified as a leverage opportunities. The launch included presentations and a panel discussion with Bindi Murray, Erin Gorter and Ashley Herbert from the strategic steering group, a pre-recorded presentation from exporter Peter Morris, PJ Morris Wools, and Craig Mostyn Group chief executive Wayne Crofts. Audience member Michael Humphry, Walebing, queried how producers could have the confidence to invest in the future given the extreme cycles of the lamb market. “If we choose to grab the cash and run — and it is fair to say, the bank wants the cash — our ewe numbers have to decline 25 per cent next year,” he said. “Do we do what we’ve done for 105 years and invest in future income? The old man’s got bugger all confidence in the current scenario remaining, because in the last five years, having spent a lot of money on a farm, we’ve seen mutton go from $6.20 to $1.30. “The sheep acres in 2023 and 24 did not pay the rates, let alone the interest. And arguably it has to happen first before we consider the future. “Our production has collapsed, we’ve halved our wool production, halved our ewes numbers and we’re just pissant sheep farmers these days. It is problematic. We don’t have the scale.” Ms Gorter said the insight offered by producers had shaped the road map. “I think it’s a salient reminder, we can have all the vision and so on but these are people’s real lives and businesses,” she said. “By providing a path forward, this is to take each of those considerations into place and for people to choose across the supply chain where they fit in, if they fit in, if there are other people in their business that want to carry it forward or not. “I think it’s a good reminder as to where this road map has come from — very real stories like that.” Mr Crofts said while previous market cycles had been tough, each eventually set a new floor. There was likely to be strong demand globally for lamb over the next 25 years as countries became wealthier, with calorie consumption tending to increase in line with GDP, he said. “When you do look forward, demand is there,” he said. “When there’s demand, there’s the opportunity to then to capture value if you choose to supply it. “There’s real opportunity. There’s more technology coming that’s going to enable us to really transform the sheep production system. “The last 12 months has been, when you talk to some farmers, the most profitable they’ve ever had, based on not just meat but the wool enterprise as well. “That’s why it’s decision time — people need to make a call. Are they in this enterprise or not?” Producers needed to be clear about the role sheep played in their operation, which then shaped decisions on when stock was turned off and at what volume. “Then it’s about partnerships,” he said. “Who are you going to partner with for innovation? Who are you going to partner with for productivity? And who are you going to partner with to finish those lambs and to market them for you?” Producers looking to redesign their sheep enterprise needed to be talking to their processor about their plans, including considerations about turn-off timing and genetics. “If we can work in collaboration, we should be able to give each other confidence that more supply is coming,” he said. “We need more supply to come through to actually fulfil markets’ needs all year round. It comes with confidence right across the supply chain.” In response to a question posted online about how the road map would help industry do more that what it would when motivated solely by market forces, Bindi Murray, Sheep Producers Australia, said the economic analysis confirmed coordinated action would deliver better results. “We have the economics to to underpin that and now we have the road map which talks about the co-ordinated approach needed to get there,” she said. “It won’t be achieved by any one person. It won’t be achieved by one organisation. What it really does is lay out a foundation for how we can all move together to strengthen the industry and deliver opportunity for our regions.” Mr Herbert said the road map could also clarify industry priorities. “If the Government’s got money to invest, through the road map, they can see where the priorities might be,” he said. “If AWI and MLA have some money that they want to invest in industry, it helps give them some guidance. “If you’ve got new entrance into the industry, it gives them a bit of clarity as to where they might fit in. “I think it’s worth remembering that the origins of the road map came out of the out of the co-design consultation process a couple of years ago where people asking what are we transitioning to? What’s the vision for the future? That’s where it’s come from.” Ms Gorter said the industry investment was also a key factor. “We’ve had plans in the past and this time the difference to me is that we’ve got a path forward but we also have investment in order to do it,” she said. “We grab that by both hands and run with it and do as much as we possibly can. “We’ll then build momentum and then have more investment, from not just government and RDCs and so on but from outside industry that see the sheep industry as something worth investing in.”