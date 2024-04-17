With feed and water running out in many areas of the State, combined with the uncertainty of the live sheep trade’s future, confidence among producers still invested in WA’s sheepmeat industry is shaky. V&V Walsh general manager Brent Dancer said they were currently running at full capacity and had been all year. “We will do what we can,” he told Countryman. “Seasonally, this is the time of year we normally have good supply of lambs; it’s more in the winter months that supply starts to tighten up.” Mr Dancer said predicting which way sheep pricing would go was the “million dollar question”. “Coming into winter, it’s my prediction it won’t go backwards,” he said. “I think we have had the post-COVID correction in the lamb market now. There was an over correction, but I expect pricing to hold consistent over winter. “Demand for red meat isn’t dropping, demand locally is strong; I hope we will get some rain soon so producers can hold stock.” Mr Dancer said demand from export markets was holding with some positive signals. “China is a bit hit and miss at the moment with its ability to pay higher prices; it is remaining at more of a commodity level,” Mr Dancer said. “The US and Middle East markets are starting to see some positive pricing signals which we are hoping will continue coming into winter.” As far as uncertainty over the future of live exports affecting WA’s sheep industry, Mr Dancer said they too were hoping to know the outcome either way. “We are part of the whole supply chain too — the sooner we know what is happening, the sooner we can make a plan,” he said. Recent statistics outlining Australia reaching a new record high in lamb and mutton production showed Victoria and NSW as dominating the output, with very little change occurring in WA during the same period. In terms of chilled sheepmeat production volumes, Victoria has lifted its output from 40.8 per cent of the nation’s total output in 2013 to 47.1 per cent in 2023, an increase of 6.3 per cent. NSW holds second place for Australian sheepmeat production, with its share lifting from 24.0 per cent in 2013 to 28.1 per cent in 2023. By comparison, WA sheepmeat production has grown by only 1.6 per cent over the past decade from 12.3 per cent in 2013 to 13.9 per cent in 2023.