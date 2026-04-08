WAFarmers says it supports the decommissioning a controversial saleyard facility that has previously been the subject of animal welfare concerns, and backs the construction of a new yard at a second, confidential site in the South West. At its 2026 annual general meeting last month, the farming body agreed to advocate to the State Government — writing in support of the Southwest Agricultural Precinct — for the saleyards replacement. WAFarmers resolved to request funding to enable to purchase of a suitable block of land for the precinct. The Boyanup Saleyards are jointly owned by Elders and Nutrien and operates on land leased by the Shire of Capel from the crown. The Shire of Capel last year approved a 10-year lease extension for the 61-year-old saleyards’ operation despite none of the planned upgrades completion. The site has been previously subject to animal cruelty concerns, with photos and videos emerging of a cow being put down shot five times, cattle in swamped pens covered in mud and an allegedly dead or injured cow lying prone on the floor. It facilitates about 70,000 head of cattle every year. WAFarmers’ support for a new site comes after the Shire of Capel called on the State Government to support welfare upgrades last year. Livestock section president and Australind cattle producer Geoff Pearson said the proposed South West Agricultural Precinct had potential value but that the farming body needed to focus to amenities that will increase quality. “I think there’s a lot of potential for the actual precinct, but we’ve got to stop talking about the saleyards and talk about the other things that are really going to add value to that site,” he said. “We’ve just got to get over this financial package and then I think the project will take off.” Planned upgrades — approved in February 2024 — to the existing saleyards include the installation of a roof over the yard and non slip mats in the pens. None of the upgrades have been completed yet. The roof installation stalled in March last year over increases in capital costs and changes to waste management by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation. But the relocation of the saleyard faces a significant hurdle in gaining grant funding from the State Government. “WAFarmers was explicitly informed the State Government will not provide any level of public funding for either the redevelopment or the replacement of the Boyanup Saleyards, or the proposed South West Ag Precinct, unless a significant private investment for the project was secured,” Mr Pearson said. A spokeswoman for WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis confirmed funding could be applied for, for the upgrade of the current saleyards or a new saleyard in future. “At this stage, the State Government is not aware of any proponents seeking to do this,” she said.