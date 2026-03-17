A White Suffolk ewe from Denmark’s Kalagan Stud nabbed the supreme champion all breeds exhibit at the 2026 Wagin Woolorama to preside over all other British and Australasian sheep breeds. Hand-picked among 252 entries in the competition by three Eastern States judges, the ewe from Josh and Leah Addis’ Denmark-based Kalagan Stud was described as sensational and a stand-out among the entries. Tim Jorgensen of Mertex Texel and White Suffolk Stud in Antwerp, Victoria, Jon Sutherland of Sayla Park Suffolk Stud in Willowmavin in Victoria, and Paul Day of Sunnybanks Poll Dorset, Faraday Park White Suffolk and Sunnylands Charollais studs in Peguin, Tasmania, were picked as this year’s three judges. Mr Sutherland said the White Suffolk ewe, sired by Yonga Downs, stood out among the contestants for her “beautiful” top line, flesh structure, and hindquarter. “She didn’t really do anything wrong for the whole day,” he said. The ewe had earlier been sashed champion ewe — the top title for all ewe breeds. “She doesn’t really have the feminine in the head, but she had very well-muscled flesh . . . a very well-muscled flesh ewe,” Mr Sutherland said. Entries to the competition came from seven varieties of breeds across 26 stud exhibitors — the fight for grand champion was a tight judgment between White Suffolks and UltraWhites. White Suffolk’s were the feature breed with 120 entries with Poll Dorsets the second most-popular breed to exhibit with 59 entries into the competition. Suffolk’s numbered 30 entries, Ile de France accounted for 14 entries, while one breeder for Charollais entered five head of sheep and one separate breeder entered eight Texels. Boyup Brook’s Venturon Livestock stud came close to nabbing the grand champion sash with their White Suffolk ram sired by Venturon. Mr Jorgensen said the ram had good hindquarter development, muscle pattern, and was good on his feet when awarding the ram with the sash. It was a finishing touch to the day for the Addis’ when they received a further sash for their champion group of two rams and two ewes with White Suffolks. The prize saw them take home a $6000 cheque for Elders. Kalagan Stud additionally won the ribbons for the champion group of one ram and two ewes, and champion group of three ewes. Entries: 252 Exhibitors: 26 Breeds: 7 Grand Champion Sheep: Kalagan Stud, Denmark, White Suffolk Ewe Champion Ram: Venturon Livestock Stud, Boyup Brook, White Suffolk Champion Ewe: Kalagan Stud, White Suffolk Ewe Champion group of three ewes: Kalagan Stud, White Suffolk Reserve champion group of three ewes: Golden Hill Stud, Kukerin, Ultra White Champion group of one ram and two ewes: Kalagan Stud, Denmark, White Suffolk Reserve champion group of one ram and two ewes: Alibry Stud, Wagin, Suffolk Elders and Farm Weekly champion group of two rams and two ewes: Kalagan Stud, White Suffolk Reserve champion group of two rams and two ewes: Hillcroft Farms Stud, Popanyinning, UltraWhite Grand champion Suffolk: Alibry Stud, Wagin, ewe Champion Suffolk ram: Alibry Stud Champion Suffolk Ewe: Alibry Stud Grand champion Poll Dorset: Brimfield Stud, Kendenup, ram Champion Poll Dorset ram: Brimfield Stud Champion Poll Dorset Ewe: Brimfield Stud Grand champion White Suffolk: Kalagan Stud, ewe Champion White Suffolk ram: Venturon Livestock Champion White Suffolk ewe: Kalagan Stud Grand champion UltraWhite: Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning, ram Champion UltraWhite ram: Hilcroft Farms Champion UltraWhite Ewe: Hilcroft Farms Grand champion Ile de France: Goldenover stud, Cuballing, ram Champion Ile de France ram: Goldenover Stud Champion Ile de France ewe: Goldenover Stud Grand champion Texel: Jimjan Stud, Boyup Brook, ewe Champion Texel ram: Jimjan stud Champion Texel ewe: Jimjan stud Grand champion Charollais: Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, ewe Champion Charollais ram: Venturon Livestock Champion Charollais ewe: Venturon Livestock