Pardoo Station, a sprawling 200,000ha cattle operation in WA’s Pilbara, is making bold strides towards transforming the north into a premier Wagyu-producing region under the leadership of general manager Jeff McInnerney and executive chairman Bruce Cheung. With a clear vision and investment in breeding innovation and market growth, Pardoo is challenging industry norms and proving high-quality Wagyu cattle can not only survive but thrive in the harsh rangelands of northern WA. Mr McInnerney, who joined Pardoo after years managing beef and palm oil operations in Papua New Guinea, is focused on strategic breeding and data-driven performance management to improve productivity and expand market access. “I’ve been out of the farming game for a while, but I used to do it quite a bit and I don’t hesitate to ask the experts when I don’t know,” Mr McInnerney said. His guiding principle? “Trust your experiences.” Pardoo is home to 2400 Wagyu and Wagyu-cross cattle grazing its coastal pastures north of Port Hedland, with another 2800 on feed. The operation is supported by a 20-strong team working across feedlot operations, cattle handling, fencing, and the station’s 20 irrigation pivots, which supply 45ha of Rhodes and panic grass hay. Pardoo’s breeding program crosses Wagyu bulls with Droughtmaster and Brahman cows to create a hardy, high-performing Wagyu-cross suited to northern conditions. First-calf heifers are artificially inseminated, followed by natural cover to boost conception rates, which have reached as high as 78 per cent. “First-calvers are managed closely with supplementary feeding and monitored to maintain body condition scores between 3 and 3.5,” Mr McInnerney said. Cattle performance is tracked using the Optiweigh remote weighing system, and feed rations are regularly adjusted to optimise weight gain. Feedlot trials have shown first-cross Wagyu cattle achieving daily weight gains of up to 1.1kg, while purebred Wagyu average 0.8kg per day. Plans are also under way for a new 10,000-head feedlot on the property, enabling more on-site backgrounding before animals are transported to finishing facilities. Pardoo runs two musters annually, in June-July and September, and follows a strict 80-day joining window from April to June, aiming for January calving and August weaning. Executive chairman Mr Cheung, who bought Pardoo Station in 2015, originally intended to drought-proof the operation before shifting focus entirely to Wagyu production. Now, he has set a bold goal of building a 100,000-head Wagyu herd by 2031. Speaking at the Australian Wagyu Association’s WagyuEdge conference in Perth earlier this year, Mr Cheung said there was untapped potential in breeding F1 and F2 Wagyu types to meet the growing appetite for premium beef among middle-income consumers. “I challenged the Wagyu industry to consider finding the gap to gain more middle-income demand through the breeding of F1 and F2 types,” he said. Mr Cheung’s focus is not only on expanding the herd, but also improving eating quality through more consistent marbling. “The aim was for a higher and more consistent level of fineness in the intramuscular fat content as compared to current standards,” he told the audience. While some in the industry questioned whether northern WA could sustain high-end cattle production, Mr Cheung said experience had proven otherwise. “Many non-believers thought the North West was absolutely not the right place to grow premium black cattle,” he said. “But I discovered from Queensland breeders that Wagyu were tough enough to survive in the north.” With Pardoo already targeting both domestic and export markets — including Indonesia — future opportunities lie in further optimising feeding strategies and securing certifications to enter high-value export supply chains, including the European Union. Backed by data, a strong team, and an ambitious vision, Pardoo Station is fast positioning itself as a leader in the northern Wagyu frontier — one that is redefining what’s possible for premium beef production in Australia’s toughest country.