The Santa Gertrudis breed lived up to its reputation of being very adaptable to WA’s beef industry when many discerning buyers pushed a Wendalla bull to the $21,000 top price at the 17th Annual Biara Sale at Northampton on April 5.

Overall, a total of 93 Santa Gertrudis bulls were sold from host stud Biara for an average price of $6167, down $853/head on last year when 72 bulls sold for an average price of $7020/head.

Guest vendor Wendalla Santa Gertrudis stud offered and sold six bulls for a stud record top-price and a stud record average price of $9167, up a massive $3542/head on last year when four bulls sold for an average price of $5625.

The sale topper, Wendalla Uptown U01 (P), a 24-month-old bull that weighed 768kg and was sired by Bullamakinka High Expectation H178 (P) was secured by 3 Sons Santa Gertrudis stud principals Matt and Mel Leeds, of Moora.

Ms Leeds said the bull represented good characteristics of the breed and carried outcross genetics to work in her family’s 110 stud female herd.

“We founded our stud in 2000 based on King Ranch bloodlines,” she said.

Bolgart-based Wendalla stud co-principal Wendy Gould said W Uptown U01 (P) stood out as a calf and “kept going”.

“He is a complete package with a strong pedigree, good figures and plenty of eye appeal, plus a great nature,” she said.

“His sire has done a very good job at Wendalla, for growth muscle and easy doing ability, while his dam line provides fertility and longevity.

“I was very happy to see him go to fellow WA stud breeders in Matt and Mel Leeds.”

Ms Gould contributed her sale success to new bloodlines introduced into the Wendalla stud.

“I thought my team was good but certainly did not expect to top the sale,” she said.

“Best of all, such an overall strong sale result reflects the demand for Santa Gertrudis cattle in WA and I am grateful to the Hasleby family for inviting me to sell at their on-property fixture.”

Ms Gould, who is WA’s Santa Gertrudis publicity officer, said Santa cattle were increasingly being recognised for their superior weights and weight gaining ability off grass or grain and their market versatility.

Topping the Biara catalogue was a 21-month-old polled bull, Biara 0139 (P), that was secured by commercial producers Martin and Debbie Avery, of Badgingarra.

The Averys run Mount Stuart station at Nanutarra and also have a farm in Badgingara and have been breeding Santa Gertrudis cattle since the early 1970s.

Mr Avery said they were looking for a quality sire to breed herd bulls for the station females.

The couple’s pick of Biara 0139, a 702kg bull sired by Gyranda Kenny and catalogued as a good meat and fat package, was against very competitive bidding.

Biara stud co-principal Glenn Hasleby said the 702kg bull had the “eye appeal factor”.

Also back at the sale, The Kanny family, of Bonegillia Grazing in Walkaway, secured Biara 0013 (PP) for $12,000.

Sired by Rosevale Maverick (P), the 23 month old homozygous polled bull weighed in at 738kg.

Mr Hasleby said the bull was a stand-out as a calf and was dark, deep and soft skinned and was out of a first calving heifer.

Reagans Ford-based Cundarra Santa Gertrudis stud co-principal Mark Madew secured a $12,000 young 16-month old bull, Rosevale S194 (PP).

“I liked the bull’s overall balance, conformation and figures and his morphology result was exceptional for such a young bull,” he said.

“The bull will go over stud heifers in July.”

Repeat buyer Ian Halleen, of HXA Pty Ltd, in Bindoon, secured Biara double polled bulls for $10,000 and $9000.

These two bulls were sired by Gyranda Kenny and Rosevale Jackaroo respectively and both recorded high morphology percentages.

Regular buying account Coolawanyah Pastoral Company secured 13 bulls to a top of $8000 and average price of $5654.

The Tom Price station managed by Kim Parsons has been running a pure Santa Gertrudis herd for more than 35 years.

“The beef market is exceptional and we are looking to double our herd of 1800 breeders,” he said.

An undisclosed second-year volume buyer secured 25 bulls through Nutrien Port Hedland to a top of $7500 and average price of $5260.

Also returning as a second-year buyer was account Hamersley Iron that secured five bulls to a top of $7000 and average price of $5800.

The Tom Price station livestock manager Mark Lanyon said he was impressed with last year’s Biara line-up and returned to buy bulls with sound conformation.

“We run a mix of 5000 females on three properties and our Santa Gertrudis infusion started off last year,” he said.

Twenty Biara heifers sold through AuctionsPlus to a WA buyer for an average price of $2600/head.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said the presentation was excellent, with extra bulls in the sale.

“Although we didn’t have the peaks of last year, with the exception of the Wendalla bull at $21,000, we had good support from pastoral areas, particularly those that had good rains,” he said.

“New buyers came into the market and were happy with what they saw.

“Volume buyers kept a good floor in the market and the heifers sold very well.”