Australia’s cattle herd is on the brink of shifting into a liquidation phase after the most intense rebuilding period in 50 years, with WA recording the second-highest female slaughter ratio (FSR) by State in the June quarter. That’s according to the latest statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, released this month, which show the national FSR has breached the 47 per cent threshold between rebuild and liquidation. The FSR hit 48 per cent in the June quarter — the highest since December 2020 — bringing the annual average for 2023 to 45.2 per cent. While the tipping point has yet to be reached on an annual basis, what is more telling is that the FSR has been rising in every State, according to Meat and Livestock Australia market information manager Steve Bignell. “In New South Wales, the June quarter FSR was slightly above the national figure at 48.8 per cent, which is up 7 per cent from the previous quarter,” he said. “In WA, it was well above the tipping point at 53 per cent — up two per cent from the previous quarter. “It was 63 per cent in Victoria, up one per cent quarter-on-quarter, but it’s always higher in Victoria because there’s so many dairy cows. “In Queensland, where the majority of the herd is, it was still at 39.9 per cent, so they are still not technically in a rebuild; but it was up 8 per cent on the previous quarter. “In South Australia, the FSR was at 39 per cent in the June quarter — a one per cent quarter-on-quarter increase.” Nationwide, cattle slaughtered in the June quarter increased 0.9 per cent to 1.72 million head — up 16 per cent on the same quarter last year — while beef production shot up 1.9 per cent to 534,207 tonnes. But Mr Bignell said increased production did not necessarily translate to cheaper beef on the supermarket shelves. “Given that we still export so much, this has a big impact on what happens at a retail level when it comes to both sheepmeat and beef,” he explained. “But we have seen retail prices ease a little bit: beef was down 2.2 per cent, and lamb prices were down 2.5 per cent.” Mercado analyst Jamie-Lee Oldfield said the figures indicated a “potential future move” to liquidation. “Last year the average FSR was 43 per cent, and in 2021 (for the entire year) it was also 45 per cent,” she said. “However, the FSR was on the decrease for the second half of 2021, which won’t be the case here.” MLA’s latest quarterly cattle industry projections tipped the national herd to peak at 28.7m head this year.