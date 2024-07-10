Western Beef Association is on a mission to help WA livestock producers get the most out of every bale of hay and silage, after a season that delivered a “perfect storm of challenges”. The noT-for-profit organisation will next week launch a series of workshops across WA, starting in Narrogin on Monday, July 15, and running through to late August. Western Beef executive officer Jeisane Accioly said the Better Hay and Silage Workshops were relevant to growers and anyone with cattle, sheep, goats, horses or other livestock. “This project was motivated by the recognition that producers needed to improve production and quality of preserved fodder to become less vulnerable to season variability,” she said. “Late breaks and dry winters have shown us, in the last 15-20 years, that supplementing with average or low-quality hay during the summer-autumn feed gap no longer cuts the mustard in sustaining yearly production.” The program started last year and is funded via the Federal Government’s Future Drought Fund. Ms Accioly said last season delivered “a perfect storm of challenges”, starting with a cold winter that strongly affected pasture growth and forced producers to dig deeper into their haystacks. “The short spring and dry summer saw everyone resuming supplementary feeding far earlier, but stocks had not been replenished,” she said. “Market pressures forcing everyone to carry extra stock and the late break added to the challenges and we ended up with a widespread terrible situation.” Every percentage point improvement in digestibility is estimated to improve stock growth by 3-5 per cent. Ms Accioly said preserving better-quality fodder made each bale go further. “These workshops aim to assist producers to achieve these one per cent efficiency improvements, not only by achieving better quality, but also in decreasing waste at various phases and optimising allocation by better understanding fodder quality and stock requirements,” she said. With fodder growth behind schedule this year, some degree of shortage is likely to carry over to the next summer and autumn. But Ms Accioly said planning and making improvements could make all the difference. Tickets for the one-day workshops are $55, or $25 for Western Beef financial members, via trybooking.com/CTCFX, with morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea included. Participants will also receive a Successful Silage Manual worth $75 and a voucher to test one of their hay/silage samples worth up to $85. The results of all tests submitted will be discussed during the second of two follow-up webinars in summer. WORKSHOP SCHEDULE July 15: Narrogin July 16: Cranbrook July 17: Bremer Bay July 18: Munglinup July 19: Neridup July 22: Dalyup August 6-9: Gingin, Dongara, Avon Valley (dates to be confirmed) August 22: Manjimup More locations to come — check Western Beef’s Facebook page for updates.